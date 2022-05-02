Celebs Shocked, Dismayed Over Reported Supreme Court Draft Leak Overturning Roe v. Wade

Getty

It was the first time a draft of an upcoming SCOTUS ruling had been leaked before the official statement, which is expected next month.

Even more shocking than the upcoming ruling itself is the fact that we even know anything about it before it happened. For the first time ever, a pending ruling by the Supreme Court has been leaked in draft form -- and this one is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leaked draft was first reported by Politico, who detailed some of the points in it where SCOTUS slams the original ruling, saying that the Constitution says nothing about abortion rights.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," writes Alito, per Politico.

Elsewhere in the purported draft, it staged, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

White it's not completely clear which Justices would land on which side of the issue, with the purported draft being Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion, there is a general consensus that the only true uncertainly is Chief Justice John Roberts, who had previously indicated reservations about overturning the entirety of the the landmark 1973 ruling.

Regardless of where he lands, if the report is accurate, it's unlikely to make a difference as five conservative justices (Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) would easily outvote their liberal counterparts (Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan).

The purported decision, which is expected to be formally presented in late June, sent shockwaves through the media, through Hollywood and the general public. It's also worth noting that this is a draft, and it is possible that the final ruling won't come down this way at all.

Should it come down, though, it will reshape the current state of women's health for years to come, just as Roe v. Wade did nearly 50 years ago.

Just as shocking as the possible ruling itself is the fact that such a document could have leaked in the first place. On Fox News, Laura Ingraham suggested that it was a political maneuver, likely by a law clerk at the highest court, and "a naked attempt to try to change the outcome before the final opinion is issued."

Almost immediately after the leak, barricades were set up around the Supreme Court itself as protesters quickly started to gather, from both sides of the issue. As Alito said in his statement, America remains as divided as ever on the issue, and that was evident on site as protesters chanted and shouted at one another.

And while many let their voices be heard on the possibly pending ruling in person at the Supreme Court, still more took to social media to express their opinions, including many in Hollywood.

Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade.



We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022 @YNB

Reality: Illegal, dangerous abortions happened and will still happen with or without Roe v. Wade.



Those with resources can travel or send their daughters and mistresses to other states and countries.



As always, poor women will be impacted most.



They can still afford hangers. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 3, 2022 @ananavarro

As the staggeringly partisan, right wing-dominated SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaids Tale status, the importance of voting in EVERY election becomes even more obvious. One would hope today’s news erases any further delusions that “both parties are pretty much the same.” — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 3, 2022 @SethMacFarlane

The process story about the Supreme Court leak raises many possibilities. Who had the most to gain? Was this about locking in the vote? But let this not distract from the import of gutting Roe. Saying we're in uncharted waters is trite, but warranted. Waters with rocky shoals. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 3, 2022 @DanRather

For 40 years I’ve been telling the progressive intelligencia to stop using the word abortion. Because it’s never been the issue. The issue is FUNDAMENTAL WOMEN’S EQUAL RIGHTS! Using the word abortion creates and demands the equal passion of anti-abortion. And now it’s too late. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 3, 2022 @StevieVanZandt

Not surprising. But still outrageous.



This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/TNo1IX3Tl4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022 @HillaryClinton

My ladies. My beloveds.

We must vote.

We must fight.

AGAIN.

🔥 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 3, 2022 @thekjohnston

Two unelected people have decided that millions of American women will no longer have a right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health. As we take another big step towards Fascism, never forget: ELECTIONS MATTER! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 3, 2022 @robreiner

Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere. The overturning of Roe V Wade is a political act of violence against us and we will not accept it. We will fight and we will not stop. EVER. https://t.co/K0wuVKXxho — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 3, 2022 @ambertamblyn

So…A 3x married serial sexual predator who calls women pigs and jokes about their menstrual cycles and grabbing ‘em by their p**ssies appointed THREE judges to SCOTUS and now we’re surprised the female species is under attack? — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 3, 2022 @richardmarx

So let me get this right: I don’t get to tell you to wear a mask during a pandemic… but YOU can make me carry a pregnancy I don’t want or that isn’t safe to term (and then of course be solely financially responsible for the baby)? Oh. Cool cool. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) May 3, 2022 @jodipicoult

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Yes I know. Stay in my lane. Well I’d love to be posting about the met gala but this is the only attendee I care about.

President Hillary Clinton never would’ve let Roe be overturned. pic.twitter.com/nOdkj2miV1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 3, 2022 @kathygriffin

Two Supreme Court seats were stolen by Republicans. One third of the Supreme Court was appointed by a traitor. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 3, 2022 @BradleyWhitford

Tough Love Time: Elections have consequences and decisions are made by those who show up.



Tweeting is not activism but VOTING is.



Get off your ass and vote.#RoeVWade #scotus — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 3, 2022 @ErinBrockovich

Forced birth? Not really. I lived through the abortion ban years. The fact is that there wont be fewer abortions Women will continue to get the abortion they need. Except those abortions wont be safe. Many, many women and girls will be mutilated or die. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) May 3, 2022 @MiaFarrow

This is why elections matter! This is why women and those who care about their rights must come together, and be brave, be bold, and be on top of this breaking news! — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 3, 2022 @mariashriver

Women with unplanned pregnancies will suffer and die. Children raped by their fathers or uncles or strangers will suffer and die. This SCOTUS will make these deaths not just inevitable but legal—and Republicans do not care. WE MUST FIGHT BACK. #ExpandTheCourt — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) May 3, 2022 @MaryLTrump

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022 @joshgad

Get your Boots off our wombs. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 3, 2022 @RoArquette