Meghan Markle's Animated Series 'Pearl' Quietly Dropped By Netflix

Their overall deal with Netflix was reported to be worth almost $100 million

Netflix has quietly dropped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first animated series "Pearl" amid overall cutbacks at the streamer, per Deadline.

The couple's deal with Netflix, under their Archewell Productions banner, was set up for a variety of projects including live action, animated, and various documentaries. "Pearl" was to be their first animated series.

The animated show -- about the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration from historically influential women -- was announced last summer and was due to be executive produced by Markle.

Meghan told the publication at the time, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Megan Casey, Netflix's Director of Original Animation added, "We're excited to develop this animated series with our partners at Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate."