AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After Freak On-Set Accident, Says Fiancee

Jonathan Goodwin has a new outlook on life after a horrific accident that happened on the set of "America's Got Talent: Extreme."

Back in October 2021, the former stuntman was hospitalized after an accident that led him to be sandwiched between two cars during a stunt gone wrong just before the show's premiere.

Goodwin was 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket and was supposed to free himself, falling onto an air mattress. Instead, the timing was off, he was hit by the cars, which then burst into flames, and missed the mattress upon his fall, hitting his head on the ground.

During an appearance this week on the "Out to Lunch" podcast, Goodwin's fiancée, Amanda Abbington revealed that the 42-year-old daredevil was left paralyzed after the incident.

"He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs," Abbington said. "Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again."

"He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair," she added. "Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

Despite his paralysis, Abbington says that Goodwin has stayed "positive and upbeat and so strong."

"His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like," she confessed. "He's just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He's amazing."

Jonathan took to Instagram on May 3 to share a photo of himself in a wheelchair for the very first time, calling himself a "roll model" alongside his dog.