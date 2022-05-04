Amber Heard's List of Intimate Partners Submitted as Evidence

Getty / Twitter

Dr. Dawn Hughes' handwritten notes were published in court.

In a trial filled with normally-private details being spilled into the public, yet another made its way into evidence on Wednesday: Amber Heard's list of intimate partners.

During cross-examination of clinical psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, Johnny Depp's lawyers probed Heard's relationship with James Franco — and in doing so published the doctor's handwritten notes on her sexual past, as told to her in confidence by the actress.

Under the headline "Intimate relationships", the doctor had listed all the significant others in Heard's life, and the nature of those relationships, starting with "Travis", whom Amber dated from 16-18, and whom she noted was a "good guy".

After him came "Eduardo, a 'Catholic Activist'", whom she dated from 18-19, but as the notes pointed out, there was "no sex".

Then came "fun loving" "Valentino", who lasted a year and a half, when Amber was 19-20, followed by a "causal" fling with "Mark" in Mexico.

After that came Amber's five-year same sex relationship with "Tasya" — Hawaiian-born painter and photographer Tasya Van Ree.

And then, per the list, came Johnny Depp.

But Depp's lawyer was more interested in the right-hand side of the list, which listed relationships that came after Depp; it contained the initials J.F. — which the doctor confirmed referred to James Franco — and Elon, as in Musk.

Depp's lawyer probed as to how intimate these relationships were, as they were listed under that headline; but Dr. Hughes pointed out the line on the paper that separated them, insisting it was a "different part of the document."

"JF — got close — but really wanted to be with Johnny," Depp's lawyer read, skipping the part — as Dr. Hughes pointed out — that stated Heard and Franco were "friends".

"She wasn't telling me this was an intimate relationship," Dr Hughes clarified. "I queried as to what's going on with James Franco, because that was something that was raised in this case."

The noted date of December 2015 is "when they became more friends... more friendly," Dr Hughes explained, confirming under questioning that Heard was still married to Depp at the time.

The next entry in Heard's timeline was "Elon" in May of 2016, whom she met at the Met Gala, according to the notes.

The doctor's notes also state "I was heartbroken / my soul was dead / felt nothing then". The relationship lasted until March 2018, it said.

Depp's lawyer questioned Heard's claims she began dating Musk after leaving Depp; the doctor confirmed they began dating after Amber filed the temporary restraining order against her husband.

Dr Hughes is the first witness to testify for Amber Heard in the defamation trial, now in its fourth week.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.