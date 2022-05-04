Julie Confronted for Painting Tokyo as 'Angry Black Dude' After Her Drunk Antics on Real World: Homecoming

Paramount+

Julie was also caught complaining about her roommates to her husband -- and telling him she was trying to make "good TV" because they were all boring.

Three episodes into "Real World Homecoming: New Orleans" and Julie Stoffer just keeps stepping into it deeper and deeper. But, is she doing it on purpose for more screen time? And, if that's the case, just how aware is she of the optics stemming from all her drama-stirring?

Following a night out at a gay bar, Julie's continued comments about the night started rubbing her costars the wrong way -- specifically with how they painted David Broom, now Tokyo, the one Black man in the cast and the person who helped her the most when she needed it. By the end of the hour, a house meeting was called to wade through everything, ending in another "To be continued" moment.

The episode began with the entire cast -- sans Danny Roberts, who was also wasted and just wanting to spend more time at the club -- trying to remove an obliterated Julie from the situation and get her home. There was no question as to how out of it she was, as she was seen running back inside the bar, face-planting on the ground getting out of the car and puking up all the crackers and water her roomies gave her to sober up.

This all happened after Tokyo physically picked her up and pulled her off the dance floor, after being approached by several bouncers to leave and generally causing a scene last episode. "F--ing get away from me, stop touching me," she said to him as they arrived home ... before she walked straight into a tree. As she threw up everything in her stomach, Tokyo stayed by her side, making sure she was comfortable, holding her hair back and eventually laying in the splash zone by her bedside all night to keep an eye on her.

"It's clear he's become a very selfless person," noted Matt Smith, pointing out how much the Tokyo in front of them has changed from the young man who first appeared on the show back in 2000.

There's a lot to unpack. Find out what happens and stream the all-new episode of The #RealWorld Homecoming: New Orleans now on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/1NJVvy2gkT — The Real World Homecoming (@RealWorldMTV) May 4, 2022 @RealWorldMTV

The next morning, Julie was up and doing yoga like nothing had happened and, speaking with her other costars, started to make comments about some of the marks on her back. "Did he do that to me?" she asked Danny. "Tokyo took really good care of me, but at a certain point he grabbed me really hard," she then told Melissa Beck, "I don't like to be touched."

While neither Danny or Melissa opted to get into it any deeper with Julie in that moment, Melissa explained her frustration with the situation in a confessional. "Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, I cannot believe you are not leading with gratitude for this person who, all night, helped take care of you," she said, "and you're gonna come in here and say he caused those bruises when, in reality, did you forget that you face-planted into the concrete? Did you forget that you walked headfirst into a tree? Let's not start blaming bruises and stuff on the Black person that helped you."

Though Julie said he "was just trying to be protective" and loved that about Tokyo, she added, "but he has to know that I can't just be grabbed like that," as she walked out of the room.

The comments continued as the cast went to Cafe Du Monde for beignets, while they started talking about the wild night. As Julie said she was surprised there wasn't a "big sexual vibe" at the gay bar the night before, Danny joked that "nobody in there was gonna touch you." She responded by saying, "Yeah, except f---ing Tokyo," before telling Kelley, "I just don't like being touched in a forceful way. I was fine on the dance floor."

Melissa and Tokyo shot each other knowing glances as they heard her remarks, before he laid it all out in a confessional of his own. "The only thing that you remember is me taking you away from the dance floor?" he began. "It paints me in a light that is completely contrary to what the evening actually was and then on a deeper level, it paints me as this angry Black dude that's just taking away this helpless white woman, for no reason whatsoever."

Her comments continued to Kelley Limp, Jamie Murray and Danny in the SUV back to their house, as Danny reminded her that she "did need to leave" the club. In a confessional, Jamie even admitted he was seconds away from dragging her off the dance floor himself. "It feels like there was like a recreation of the narrative," said Melissa as she, Matt and Tokyo shared their own car back, where Tokyo showed frustration that Julie was now making it sound like she was totally fine the night before, when that clearly wasn't the case. "I gave 100% and then you literally just wiped it all away," he added.

When they returned to the house, Tokyo pulled Julie aside for a 1-on-1 conversation, where she said she believed he thought she "was in a way worse state" than she really was. "Did you realize how belligerent you were?" he asked, before reminding her that he spent the whole night "protecting" her from everyone around them at the club and propping her up when she repeatedly fell down. She told him she didn't need anyone to protect her and to just let her be, saying, "If I f--- up, let me f--- up." She added that being grabbed felt "scary" to her.

"As a person of color, there's never a place where you're not thinking of ramifications, optics, perception. You can give the story exactly the way it was, exactly how it happened, people will still have their own perceptions," he said in a confessional. "I really want to make sure that Julie understands the severity of the narrative that she began."

Tokyo then told Julie that what she does is "contrive situations that only leave other people under the bus," before telling her that she gets "belligerent" when she drinks and that she didn't understand "how far gone you were" the night before. With that, she shouted, "Mother f---er!" threw her own salad, got up and said, "So we're done with this conversation right now!"

Everything reached a new level of crazy later that night, when Julie -- alone in the hot tub outside -- was overheard by both Melissa and Kelley speaking to her husband on the phone. While talking to him, she made it sound like she was acting the way she was on purpose, to make the show more exciting.

"My roommates are all old and they just all want to go to bed really early. Matt takes naps in the middle of the day, Melissa doesn't show any indications that she's going to be different. I'm just like, what the f---?" she began, as Melissa got out of bed, saying, "I know this f---ing bitch ain't talking about me" as she listened out the window.

"What is wrong with these people? You know, Kelley, she's basically been vapor this whole time. And Tokyo, things aren't the same now, because I got pissed off about him grabbing me on the dance floor. I just don't know how to make more good TV," Julie continued on the phone. "I mean, I freaking took a bullet for the whole cast. I took a bullet for the whole cast and got myself sloppy drunk and passed out. Like, what more do they want? I did that."

"I would try and flirt up with some of these guys, but I just can't, I can't even stomach it," she continued -- to her husband -- before criticizing her costars for avoiding conversations "that will be too scandalous" and instead passing the time by eating and with "f---ing sleep."

"This feels like somebody is here making a TV show within a TV show," said Melissa in a confessional, while Kelley said the whole situation was "very, very weird," was making her "very, very uncomfortable" and accused Julie of being "manipulative."

Eventually, Tokyo decided he wanted to move rooms because he didn't feel comfortable sharing one with Julie anymore. Nobody else wanted to take his spot either.

Speaking with Tokyo, Melissa said Julie was "manipulating the process" behind the scenes -- adding, "This motherf---er is trying to make a TV show and the thing about it is you are coming into this as a Black person who helped a white woman and then that white woman tried to make it a different story." Melissa also said it felt like Julie is "missing a layer of humanness" and felt like she herself was in a Catch-22 when it came to addressing the behavior. On the one hand, she didn't want to stand by and watch it happen, but on the other, she didn't want to feed "into her weird s---."

That responsibility to stand up if something she got into a little more in depth in a confessional, as she spoke about her experience as a Black reality star. She explained that it often falls on the shoulders of the Black cast members to fill a "teacher" or educator role on the show, which can sometimes be "exhausting." On her original season, that was often the case for her, as she had to do things like explain to her white roommates why they couldn't say the n-word.

Following his conversation with Melissa, Tokyo decided to call a house meeting to address the situation -- just as his costars did back in the day when they ganged up on him to basically say he was a crappy roommate and, in Jamie's words, just an "ass----."

"I don't feel comfortable with a few things that have happened ... I just feel that everything I did trying to help a friend was looked at negatively," he began, specifically referencing the Julie of it all. "The problem is when you start a different narrative, you're creating something that does not exist. You present it in a way where I harmed you. That's a problem because we know that didn't happen. I shouldn't just move a room and you guys have to understand of why."

While Julie tried to pivot the conversation to the room situation, he brought it back on track by asking why she "start another narrative when you know that wasn't the case." Melissa backed him up, saying she had been "walking around showing bruises on your back and saying Tokyo forcefully handled me, after he helped you all night, that's not cool." She reminded Julie that she "also fell into the concrete and walked into a tree," before Julie admitted she "didn't have a lot of memory of how that went down."

Melissa said Julie had also crossed a boundary with her, thanks to "the optics of a white woman saying a Black man hurt her." She said that narrative "is not going to work with me," before saying, "I don't want to be on that kind of TV show."

The episode ended there and the conversation will continue next week, but Beck also took to Twitter after it dropped to address the situation further.

"When I broke the fourth wall and said, 'I do not want to be on a TV show' where a white woman accuses a Black man of harm when he was serving her in friendship, I was speaking to the cast and the production," she began. "Not knowing if this conversation would be included in the series, I couldn't know I would ultimately be speaking directly to you, the end user. You, the viewing audience who will now come away from the media you just consumed that will either reinforce harmful rhetoric or, in a safer more ideal world, create space to think critically and with empathy."

"The accuse a Black or brown person of any violent act when no such thing happened is the violence," she continued, adding that, "we, the people of color, carry that weird and that shame and it has true and real consequences in our private lives" when a story like this one is "told inaccurately and through an unthinking white lens."

"I am thankful this story was framed properly," she concluded.