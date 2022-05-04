Tom Cruise 'Sorry' James Corden 'Got Fired', Promises to Help Him

Twitter

Corden in turn asked the 'Jerry Maguire' star to show him the money!

Tom Cruise wants James Corden to know he's here for him.

In a truly hilarious skit on Tuesday's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" the movie star joked about the Brit's decision to exit his CBS show.

Popping out of his dressing room, Cruise told the camera: "It's such a privilege to be here. I'm sorry about the news, I'm sorry you got fired."

Don't worry James, @TomCruise is here for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rawtMj0Qzm — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 4, 2022 @latelateshow

"I'm here for you tonight, whatever you need," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star said. "I would not have fired you. I'm here for you if you need anything."

"I would love it if you could lend me some money," Corden quipped.

"Anything," Cruise responded, "I told you anything, James."

"Okay, well this works out great for me!" Corden joked.