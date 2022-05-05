Amber Heard Shares Photos of Johnny Depp 'Passed Out' After Alleged Benders

CourtTV/Getty

"He called me a c---. He even said he made a mistake with me, he'd get rid of me ... he said some disgusting things to me."

Amber Heard was back on the stand Thursday as her testimony in Johnny Depp's defamation trial continued.

The previous day, Heard recalled the early stages of their relationship before detailing when and how he allegedly started to physically abuse her. Among her allegations: Depp slapped her repeatedly on one occasion, he would be insanely jealous and, once, even gave her a "cavity search" while looking for drugs. See our full breakdown on Wednesday's testimony here.

At the top of her testimony Thursday, she first shared a photo she took of Depp in July 2013 (below). When asked why she took the picture, she said she was starting to notice a pattern of behavior she wanted to document.

"I only could tell what he was using because I would have to look for clues. He would pass out and get sick and lose control of himself and then people would pick him up, clean him up and fix him," she said. "He wouldn't remember or deny it or accuse me of saying this had happened when it didn't and there was no one to back me up."

Saying it was always Depp's employees "versus my word," she started to take photos "to say this is happening." Of the first photo shown, she said it showed him "passed out on the island where we were vacationing." She added that, at the time, "He had a stint of sobriety right before this and it started to change with his friend Paul Bettany."

Another photo was shown from March 22, 2013 (top left), following another alleged incident where he burnt a painting and starting "accusing me of having affairs with a musician, my ex-partner." She said it was taken "after a several day bender," when Depp "was on a drug binge" following a period of no eating and little sleep. "There'd be a major blowup, he'd get sick, pass out and would feel awful and start a period of sobriety after that," she added.

Describing another alleged incident from July 2013 during the press tour for "The Lone Ranger," Heard said the actor's kids were with them in Tokyo. This was shortly after Heard had met Lily-Rose and Jack Depp for the first time.

"He had had difficulty with drinking in front of them, he was trying to hide it, yet he was dealing with stress around his career. He was drinking at the restaurant and the kids were kind of noticing, but not really sure what to make of it," she said. "Johnny became upset with me for judging him."

"The kids were on this press tour and I was concerned about them, them hearing us. Johnny screamed at me in the hotel ... what if they could hear us and I didn't want them to think poorly of me," she said. "It was name calling and he eventually passed out."

When asked what names he called her, she said, "Nagging bitch. He called me a c---. He even said he made a mistake with me, he'd get rid of me ... he said some disgusting things to me."

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.