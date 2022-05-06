Amber Heard Says She Had to 'Hide' Bruises on James Corden After Depp Fight Where She Feared for Her Life

Getty/CBS

"I thought, 'This is how I die. He’s going to kill me now,'" said Heard, before showing photos of her alleged injuries.

Shortly after one of Amber Heard's alleged fights with Johnny Depp, she had a scheduled appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" -- and, according to new testimony during Depp's ongoing defamation trial, was hiding "bruising and swelling" during the interview.

Near the end of the day on Thursday, Heard continued to detail the alleged abuse she suffered throughout her relationship with Depp, including one particular incident from December 2015 where she said she truly feared for her life.

She said the altercation went down on December 15, 2015 and claimed Depp began chasing her around the kitchen before getting on top of her and hitting her repeatedly in the face. She went on to say he head-butted her "right in the nose," while "screaming and swinging" at her, before grabbing her by the hair and dragging her into a neighboring apartment.

"I f—ing hate you," she said he screamed at her, while "pounding the back of my head." Added Heard: "I thought, 'This is how I die. He's going to kill me now.'"

A number of photos were then shown to the court (gallery above), showing her alleged injuries at the time. She said they showed her face "with a busted lip" and two black eyes, as well as her "broken nose." Another photo purported to show her scalp with a "chunk" of hair missing, as well as bruising along her face.

The following night, Heard had a planned appearance on Corden's show to promote "The Danish Girl -- and the actress said she "got worried that I wouldn't be able to hide the bruising and swelling."

"The next day checked to see if I could get away with it, hiding it, so I could make an appearance. I gambled and thought maybe I could pull it off," she explained. "Had my hair and makeup team come and they worked around it, meaning worked around the legions on my head with the hairspray because that stings and worked around the bruising by covering it with heavier makeup than normal bruise covering makeup."

She said that because her lip was "still bleeding and swollen," she had to use a "thick, heavy matte red lipstick" and "had no choice in color." While Heard said it was one of her "favorite colors to wear," she also "had no choice" for this appearance -- because "nothing else would hide my busted lip."

Heard appeared on the show without incident -- you can watch some of the interview below:

Court is on a break until May 16, but Heard will pick up her testimony then when it's back in session.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.