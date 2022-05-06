Frightening New Details Revealed About Escaped Alabama Inmate

US Marshals

His tattoos, his intentions if he ever got out... and the fact his ex-girlfriend "committed suicide" with a shotgun blast to the chest.

Frightening new details have emerged about escaped convict Casey White, who authorities believe is on the run with correctional officer Vicky White.

As the country-wide manhunt entered its 7th day, investigators released updated information about the capital murder suspect — including his stated intentions if he ever got out, and the fact he is ready to commit suicide by cop.

"Investigators have learned that during pre-sentence reporting in 2015 he made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her sister, warning that if he ever got out, he would kill them and that he wanted police to kill him," the US Marshals revealed in an updated release.

"USMS and local law enforcement authorities have been in contact with his potential targets to advise them of the threats and the escape and have taken appropriate protective actions."

The US Marshals also released new shirtless pictures of the inmate, revealing his numerous tattoos — including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

They also released mock-up pictures of Vicky White with her blonde hair dyed dark and cut short, as they predict she may have tried to alter her appearance:

As part of the investigation, deputies have been interviewing other inmates at the jail, and recently discovered the two allegedly "had developed a 'special' relationship."

While police are thankful for the hundreds of tips flooding in from all over the country, they have also warned "internet sleuths" not to get carried away.

"Law enforcement-sensitive information about the vehicle was accidentally released on social media May 3, which led some internet sleuths to the Florence car dealer who sold the vehicle to Vicky White," the Marshals admitted.

"Some Facebook users have leveled accusations of wrongdoing against the owners of that dealership. The U.S. Marshals would like to assure everyone that the owners have been very helpful in this investigation, and that no one at the dealership is suspected of helping the pair avoid law enforcement."

Casey White — who was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase — is also charged with the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2000.

But according to WAFF, authorities are now also looking back at the "suicide" of one of his ex-girlfriends.

White was present when Christy Shelton died of a shotgun blast to the chest 14 years ago; a coroner later ruled she had taken her own life.

Her family never believed this and have always held doubts. Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet on Thursday that investigators are going to re-examine the case.

Story Developing...