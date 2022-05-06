Jason Oppenheim Gets Emotional Over Split From 'Love of My Life' Chrishell Stause

Netflix/YouTube

"I feel like I f---ed it up."

Jason Oppenheim is reflecting on his split from Chrishell Stause.

During the Season 5 "Selling Sunset" reunion special, per Daily Mail, the Oppenheim Group founder became visibly emotional while speaking about his "very difficult breakup" from Stause, whom he referred to as the "love of [his] life."

Viewers watched the former couple's romance play out in Season 5 of "Selling Sunset." However, Oppenheim, 45, and Stause, 40, ultimately called it quits because Chrishell wants to have kids, while Jason doesn't. (The two split just five months after they went public with their relationship.)

After being asked about the romance by reunion host Tan France, Oppenheim broke down and struggled to hold back tears as he opened up about the breakup.

"There's a sadness and loss I think and watching the show made it more difficult, brought it back up," he said, shakily. "It's been a few months but I'm still just going through stuff and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup."

He continued, "I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell she was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom. It's not that I think I made the wrong decision it's just that I had a lot of respect and still have the utmost respect for Chrishell and still love her as much today. It's difficult."

Stause — who also shed some tears — expressed that she was taken aback by Oppenheim's display of emotion.

"I actually came into today feeling like really strong and confident and where we've been able to get our friendship," she explained. "I mean obviously Jason is not one to show emotion very often so that just completely caught me off guard.

"It makes it very difficult when you still have feelings there," she added. "It's easier to get over someone when they piss you off, in this case it's just been a little more tough."

Also during the reunion special, a never-before-seen clip was revealed that showed Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald having a conversation about Jason and Chrishell.

"Basically, I went into this deciding to have a baby with Chrishell, because the situation is perfect," Oppenheim said. "I trust her, I respect her, I think she'd be an excellent mother, it's a dream."

Jason went on to admit that he "f---ed something up that was really good."

"I think the more I thought about it, I went into the other direction. I just felt like this is not the time in my life when I want to have a family," he shared. "I feel like I f---ed it up. I feel also guilt [because] we were happy and [I] f---ed something up that was really good, and she's in pain and I caused that."

He continued, "The love of my life, yeah, and now I have to deal with her being happy with someone else and I'm probably never going to meet someone like that again. So it f---ing sucks."

Oppenheim added that he "didn't handle the breakup as well as I could have," admitting that he "shut down a little bit emotionally, to make it easier on [himself]" and "should have been more vulnerable."

"We've had some time to move on, but seeing her upset on the show was difficult," Jason shared. "I need to get through today so I can help myself move on."

Meanwhile, at another point in the episode, Stause revealed she's dating G Flip, an Australian singer who is non-binary.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone, their name is G-Flip," she said. "They're non-binary and they are an extremely talented musician and it started because I was just going to be in their video, I love acting and with the job I have I don't always get to do it."

Jason commented on his ex's new romance, saying, "They seem like a badass and the smile that's been on your face for the last couple of minutes makes me very happy so I'm proud of you."

Chrishell appeared to address the fact that G Flip is non-binary, noting that she "was as surprised [as] everyone." She added, "I'm still attracted to masculine energy and a good human, that's not me I'm very open to good energy."

"I don't know what my future holds, but it is a complicated issue for me to talk about," Stause explained. "I know being in this position we get judged constantly but at the end of the day I'm so happy and if that angers someone then that's not really my problem."