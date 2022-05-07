Why Sophie Turner Rejected Kendall Jenner's Offer to Attend a Met Gala After-Party

Getty

Sophie Turner is sharing the hilarious reason why she turned down Kendall Jenner's invite to attend a Met Gala after-party.

While appearing on Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the actress spoke about attending the A-list fashion event, and opened up about what goes down when she interacts with celebrities, such as Jenner.

When asked if she gets "starstruck anymore," Turner, 26, said, "I mean, I'm really bad around celebrities. Like, I can't quite fathom that I'm actually invited to these things and I'm not, like, a competition winner, you know?"

"So, I mean, every celebrity I come into contact with, I, like, act up or say something stupid," she continued, before adding that she's changed her approach. "Recently, it's been, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I'm like, 'I don't want anything to do with you. And secretly, I'm like, 'Oh my god. ... I love you so much!'"

The "Game of Thrones" alum went on to name her encounter with Jenner at the Met Gala as a "recent example."

"She was at the Met. And I love the Kardashians, but I think she's so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty," Turner said, adding that Jenner, 26, invited her to a "low-key" post-Met Gala bash — and how she responded to the invitation.

"[Jenner] went like, 'Do you want to come?' and I just went, 'No' [shaking her head]," Turner recalled. "No, no I don't."

"And I'm like, 'Why do I do this to myself?!'" she added.

As for what the "Dark Phoenix" actress instead of attending the party? "I just sat in bed and ate pasta," Turner said. "And I was like, 'Could be somewhere else right now.'"

The Emmy nominee attended the 2022 Met Gala with her husband Joe Jonas — and Turner cradled her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

The couple is expecting their second child together. Turner confirmed the pregnancy in an interview with Elle UK, which was published earlier this week.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," she told the magazine. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."