Jason Oppenheim is Happy for Chrishell Stause Amid G Flip Romance, Brother Brett Insists (Exclusive)

And it is not awkward in the office.

There are no hard feelings at Selling Sunset HQ!

Brett Oppenheim has insisted both he and twin brother Jason are delighted for their co-star Chrishell Stause amid her new romance with singer G Flip.

Asked about the news while out and about in Hollywood on Friday, the superstar realtor declared: "He's fine with it, he's good with it. We're happy for her. He's happy for her."

Jason and Chrishell split in December, five months after going public with their relationship in July 2021.

The split was very amicable; he cited "different wants regarding a family", while Chrishell appeared to confirm that she wanted a baby, while he did not.

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she said at the time. "All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best...I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

"I think it's still possible in different ways to have a baby in this relationship she's in right now," he said of Chrishell dating the non-binary 27-year-old. "I can't speak for her, but all I care about is that she's happy. I don't think it's hypocritical, I really don't."

"She knows that I support her and everything, and we were together recently, so she knows that J and I are fully supportive — especially J."

The Netflix star said he has indeed met G Flip, and was impressed.

"They seem cool," he said. "I haven't been around them enough to really opine on that, but she seems super cool. The bottom line is Chrishell seems happy. Truly."

Brett insisted things will not be awkward around the water cooler.

"You know, their relationship started with a friendship, so it's still a strong friendship," he pointed out.

So they've more or less just gone back to that friendship?

"Yeah..." he agreed, but added with a smile: "but, you know, let's talk to Jason about that —or Chrishell!"