Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading Penultimate This Is Us Script

Mandy Moore got sick saying goodbye to "This Is Us."

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 38-year-old actress opened up about filming the final two episodes of NBC's hit drama "This Is Us."

While reading the script to the show's second-to-last episode, Moore revealed that she had a particularly hard time departing from the character she had played for the last six years.

"I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in, like, a week, I threw up after I read it," she confessed. "And maybe that's just because it's really close to the bone for me. Like, this has been my life for the last six years and it's, like, I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character's also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there's a lot wrapped up in it. But I still think that, like, you might need a day off from work."

The previous episode concluded with Moore's character, Rebecca Pearson, close to the end of her life, the trailer teasing the penultimate episode gave viewers a sneak peek at the Big Three sharing their final moments with their mother.

Even though it looks like the series' next episode will be a heart wrencher, Moore assured viewers that the final episode will leave fans in their feels.

"But the finale is a bit more of a hug. I think there's a little bit more levity. Yeah, the second-to-last destroyed me. I have a feeling it might destroy people too," she admitted.

Mandy also revealed that she said goodbye to the long running series with a few keepsakes she had snagged off set.

"Milo and I went and did one last lap through the Pearson house and took some of the family photos off the wall and just put the frames back up," she explained. "They were going to throw those pictures away anyway but they meant something to us."

The actress said that she had also taken a Steelers jersey from the show's Super Bowl episode as well as Rebecca's engagement ring, both items she described as "sentimental."

"This Is Us" airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 PM.