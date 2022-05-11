This House That Just Got Swallowed by the Sea is Worth $381K, According to Zillow

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Stunning ocean views, short distance to the beach, huge pool, comes with boat parking...

You'll have to move fast if you want to snap up this stunning oceanfront property... because it is currently floating away from the shoreline.

Wild video from North Carolina captured the moment an unoccupied home was swallowed whole by the ocean — the second house to fall into the sea that day.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared the footage on Tuesday, warning beachgoers to steer clear of the area, as even more neighboring houses teeter on the brink of collapse.

Miles of beach in Ocean Drive, Rodanthe have been closed off since the first home took a dive on February 9; footage and photos from the doomed neighborhood show the sand strewn with debris from the once-enviable abodes.

"Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future," said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

"We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore."

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has confirmed that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. collapsed this afternoon. This is the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore. Read more: https://t.co/ZPUiklQAWA pic.twitter.com/OMoPNCpbzk — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) May 10, 2022 @CapeHatterasNPS

As video of the collapse spread across Twitter, so too did the hashtag #Zillow, after WPRI reporter Tolly Taylor pointed out it was still listed for $381,200.

The current owner had been hoping to make a profit on the 4-bed, 2.5 bath home, which they bought in November of 2020 for $275k... but that now looks unlikely.