Kirby Lives! Hayden Panettiere Officially Returning for Scream 6

Everett Collection

Here's who else will be joining the Scream 4 star in the next sequel.

Ghostface will once again set their sights on Hayden Panettiere -- unless she's the killer, of course -- when a new "Scream" film hits theaters in 2023.

The "Heroes" actress will reprise her role as Kirby Reed in the next sequel, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media confirmed Wednesday. While the character was seemingly killed by Rory Culkin in "Scream 4" back in 2011, viewers never saw her dead body -- leading to a very vocal group of fans hoping for her eventual return to the franchise.

An Easter egg in the most recent film proved she was still alive, as a YouTube video could be seen titled, "Interview with Woodsboro Survivor Kirby Reed" alongside a photo of Panettiere.

This will be Hayden's first acting role since "Nashville" wrapped up back in 2018.

According to a press release, "the 'Scream' saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." The survivors returning include Melissa Barrera (Sam,) Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy,) Mason Gooding (Chad,) and Jenna Ortega (Tara).