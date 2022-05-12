Rebel Wilson Officially Off The Market After Being 'Set Up' By a Friend

"I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up”
Rebel Wilson confirmed she is in a relationship.
During an appearance on the "U Up?" podcast, the "Pitch Perfect" star revealed that she had recently found love, telling show hosts, "I am now happily in a relationship."
After trying her hand at a celebrity dating app, Wilson revealed that the couple had been set up by a mutual friend.
"I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up," she explained. "He'd known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,' and then we did."
Rebel Wilson Fell While Recreating Britney Spears Video, Recalls Why Cops Were Called to Her Sweet 16 PartyView Story
She noted of her dating experience, "I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source. So then you're like, okay, I can trust this person, that they are legit, they are who they say they are – which is something on the [dating] apps you don't really know."
Back in February 2021, People Magazine reported that Rebel had split with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch after making their relationship Instagram official four months before.
"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," the publication reported a friend of Wilson's said of Busch.
Rebel Wilson Recalls Agents Turning Her Down Over Her WeightView Story
When the former couple split, Rebel posted a photo of herself declaring her new single status.
"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote.
The pair went public back in September 2020 when Wilson shared a photo of them boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.
"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her," a source revealed to People. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."