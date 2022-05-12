Selena Gomez Apologizes After Being Accused of Mocking Hailey Bieber

Getty

"Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention."

Selena Gomez is making sure people know she had no ill intentions towards Hailey Baldwin.

After posting a TikTok video of her skincare routine, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer defended herself after eagle-eyed fans speculated that the 29-year-old had shared a video as a subtle dig at Baldwin.

Baldwin had posted a "get ready with me" style video to TikTok where she shared her makeup and hair routine.

Coincidentally, Gomez's skincare routine had been uploaded to the video app to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" shortly after Hailey had done the same, leading some fans to believe that the singer was mocking the 25-year-old.

Although the "Only Murders in the Building" star didn't allude to Hailey in her video in any way, some fans took to the comments to call out the timing of the video and insinuated that she was ridiculing Baldwin, writing "Lol I know who she's referring to."

Another commented, "Wait.. is she trynna make fun of you know who."

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," Gomez commented on her video before turning off the comment feature entirely.

The drama between the two parties began after Baldwin married Selena's long time on-and-off boyfriend, Justin Bieber, just two months after their last split.

Since then, social media users and fans of the respective celebrities have pitted the two women against each other despite Gomez and Baldwin's efforts to shut down any talk of a feud.

Most recently, Hailey took to TikTok to share a video of herself lip-synching to Justin's 2009 song "One Time," multiple comments pointed out that the song was written for Selena with laughing/crying emojis.

Fans also speculated that his 2021 song "Ghosts" was about Gomez as well.

Less than two weeks after her lip-synch video, Hailey again took to the platform with a simple message. "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey captioned the clip.