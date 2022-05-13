RHOBH Stars Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke Go At It Online: 'It Takes a Gold Digger to Know One'

Bravo

Rinna was seeing red after Sutton insinuated Erika Jayne is only after a man with money.

Lisa Rinna had some time to kill on Instagram today -- and started going in on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costar Sutton Stracke over comments made on this week's season premiere.

On Wednesday's episode, Stracke was talking about what she's looking for in a man now that she's single, when Kyle Richards noted that Erika Janye was having luck meeting men on an app. "But I don't care if they're rich. So maybe my qualifications might be a little different than your friend's," Sutton replied, before shading Erika further in a confessional.

"I have my own money, so I look for character, humor. I guess maybe unlike Erika, I don't need money," she continued. "I don't need that in order to make myself feel better. Maybe Erika misses her big house, all the jewelry and the lifestyle, so she has to look for someone who can provide that for her."

She also revealed her "qualifications" for dating are someone who's handsome, tall, educated and likes cats.

On Thursday, those remarks started popping up on Housewives and reality TV-centric Instagram pages -- and Rinna jumped into the comments over at The Reality Rundown's post about them.

"Oh yeah that’s right Sutton worked her ass off to have the money she has 😂 I guess it takes a Golddigger to know one," wrote Lisa. "She's rich honey she’s RICHHHHH!!!!!! Cuz of her ex husband. 🥰😍😘 and hey- more power to her - however you get your cash just own it baby. 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♀️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻"

Sutton's ex-husband Christian Stracke filed for divorce a few years before she first appeared on the show -- and she claimed on WWHL that she didn't even know how loaded they were until they split.

Responding to Rinna's comment, Sutton wrote, "now Lisa. You know that I've known my ex since we were kids. Don't be doin this." Lisa, in turn, responded: "So if he stopped paying you monthly- what then? You'd be in the same spot as Erika. 🤷🏻‍♀️ 😘 Don't be startin something you can't win 🏆"

As The Reality Rundown kept turning their war of words in the comments into new posts, Rinna kept responding.

"It's hard when the husband makes all the money it's hard not to feel weird about it. I get it," she wrote. "That's why I've always hustled and made my own Money. I hit a nerve 😂😂😂😂"

"Ooof your so angry. I hit a nerve 😂" she wrote elsewhere, before adding, "Also I thought Sutton was just too busy in her life to see this tabloid sort of stuff happening? She sure saw this now didn't she 🤠"

Erika clearly appreciated the support, sharing one of Rinna's comments to her own IG Story and adding, "One thing I know for sure ... Lisa is one honest woman and she is going to say it like it is."

Sutton and Erika have been in the outs since Stracke made it clear last season she felt Jayne was lying about something when it came to her legal situation and divorce from Tom Girardi. She more recently started beefing with Rinna as well, after Sutton dropped a shady comment about her on "Watch What Happens Live."

It's clear the feud will be stretched out over the whole season and, judging by this drama after the fact, probably straight into the reunion.