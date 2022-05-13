'Married ... with Children' Revival In the Works with Original Cast

Getty

The Bundys are coming back, with a twist.

A new version of "Married ... with Children" is in the works with the original cast. Well, their voices at least.

According to multiple reports, OG stars Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and Dave Faustino are all on board to reprise their roles as Al, Peggy, Kelly and Bud Bundy for an animated revival of the classic '90s sitcom.

Per Deadline, multiple outlets have expressed "strong interest" in the project, which isn't being set up for specific network or streamer. "Family Guy" executive producer Alex Carter is writing the series and serves as showrunner.

The original show ran for a full decade, with 11 seasons airing from 1987 to 1997 on Fox. A number of spin-offs were attempted throughout the original show's run, but they all flatlined. Another series focused on Bud Bundy was in development at one point as well, but never came to fruition.

According to Deadline, "the idea for an animated series emerged as it easily accommodates actors' existing commitments."

O'Neill wrapped "Modern Family" in 2020, while Sagal recently starred on the one-season series "Rebel" and appears on "The Conners." She also reunited with Applegate the latter's Netflix series "Dead to Me," which returns for its final season later this year.