2022 Billboard Music Awards: The Night's Biggest Viral Moments and Winners (Updating)

These are the moments that had everyone talking.

Diddy may have been a surprising choice to host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but it's because of this very surprise factor that he turned out to be the perfect host.

As award shows ratings continue to decline and people on social media question their relevancy anymore, Diddy came out and started the show by talking about how much he hates award shows -- and that's why he agreed to executive producer and host this one.

From the jump, the stage was set for an unorthodox production with a freer and looser energy than most award shows -- think the Golden Globes without all those problems! It did mean the censors had to work hard to keep up with their host, presenters and even winners.

We were dying when Megan Thee Stallion announced that they'd told her it was okay to curse, because we were starting to wonder -- certainly everyone seemed down to do it. She quickly said they hadn't said that, after all, so they just took Diddy's advice to be free straight to their hearts.

Before the show even began, a somber note was struck and a moment of silence as the BBMA and NBC shared a message of solidarity and support for the tragic deaths and victims of violence in Buffaly, NY and Laguna Woods, CA this weekend.

"All of us at the Billboard Music Awards and NBC condemn the horrific events of this weekend. These insane acts of violence in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California remind us that we have so much work to do if we are to never again be confronted by such unspeakable tragedies. Our hearts and love go out to all those affected in those communities."

It's a stark reminder that the world is sometimes all too real just outside our doors. But maybe it's okay every once in a while to step back from it and enjoy some silliness while we watch famous people win awards and perform for our entertainment.

As always, the BBMAs are filled with some incredible live performances crossing all genres, with Silk Sonic, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Rauw Alejandro among the night's earliest performers. Diddy's opener also featured him on stage with Teyana Taylor and his son Justin Combs, who dropped into a very impressive splits.

Perhaps the cross-genre brilliance that makes the BBMAs about all music was summed up best when country music artist Lainey Wilson handed Megan Thee Stallion her first trophy during the show -- it was just so beautifully awkward as Megan appeared to have no idea who she was. Lainey went in for the hug and had to settle for an awkward hand on the back. We were cringing right along with her, but loving that cross-genre energy at the same time!

Diddy Off-Script, Drops F-Bomb, N-Word

Diddy set the stage for a wild and unscripted party from the jump. After starring in a multi-artist opening hip-hop extravaganza, the host and executive producer made it clear from the top that he didn't give a f---. And he did so by giving a "f---."

He explained that he only agreed to host and executive producer the show because "I hate awards shows." He went on to say that they're "boring."

"You know why they're boring?" he asked, before answering, "Because of the people at the award shows. We're not having that in here tonight, no, no, no. We're gonna get lit in this f---!"

He went on a long tirade about how this whole evening was going to be a party and not a TV show (even though it's totally a TV show), and even insisted, "I told the producers I'm not doing anything they say. I'm not listening to any of that stuff because I'm the freest (n-word)!" The censors were quick enough to stop this one.

Diddy even addressed the elephant in the room at this and every award show over the next year with a fun little warning. "In the spirit of being free, if you’re feeling a little bit froggy … and you decide to jump on this stage tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order, okay?" he said, adding with a smile, "And I say that with love."

First Presenters F--- It Up

Right away, Diddy's promise that this would be more of a party than an awards show came true as City GIrls' Young Miami & JT immediately screwed up their presentation, with JT ready to announce the winner for Top R&B Artist before any nominees had been presented.

"The winner!" she shouted, before her partner could be heard saying quietly, "No." After a pause, the censors proved they were ready to be more on top of things after that f-bomb slipped through, but we could still read her lips as she said, "Oh s---!" and Yung Miami laughed.

At least things quickly got back on track and the montage of nominees was played before Doja Cat picked up the award. They would not stay on track long, though.

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Great Face

Hopefully the censors had plenty of coffee and flexed their fingers because the bombs kept coming. Megan Thee Stallion dropped an epic face when she discovered that she'd won Top Female Rap Artist -- and she held it a lo-o-o-ong time.

That gave the censors plenty of time to prepare, because when she hit the stage and awkwardly had no idea what to do with this excited country artist (Lainey Wilson) trying to give her an award and a hug, she was ready to bring that "hot girl" energy to the mic.

She even gave them a false sense of security, first saying that this was "real hot girl stuff," before correcting herself and saying, "hot girl s---."

"They said we could curse," she laughed, before quickly adding, "They didn't say that." But it hadn't stopped almost everyone who'd hit the stage before her, so why should it stop her?

Diddy Brings Activism to the BBMAs

"When I told the people that I wasn’t gonna do what they wanted me to do, I didn’t tell them about this," Diddy said about an hour into the show, before bringing up activist Tamika Mallory to give her an award for all of her incredible work fighting against racism and discrimination.

He told her that the show supported him in this decision, though, "because you are one of the most fearless people that I know, you fight for us on the front lines, and we just pay so much respect for you, queen. We love you."

"Just yesterday, 10 people lost their live because of a racist act," Tamika told the audience, referencing the aforementioned tragedy in Buffalo. "And while they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven't arrested the hate, they haven't arrested the harm and the pain."

She went on to urge everyone in the audience and at home to get involved in the fight for justice. "If you are not doing anything at this time, you're actually doing something by being silent," she said.

You can check out all the winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards below:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat

WINNER: Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

WINNER: BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

WINNER: Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

WINNER: Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

WINNER: Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

WINNER: Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

WINNER - Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

WINNER: Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”