2022 Billboard Music Awards: The Night's Biggest Viral Moments and Winners (Updating)

Diddy may have been a surprising choice to host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but it's because of this very surprise factor that he turned out to be the perfect host.
As award shows ratings continue to decline and people on social media question their relevancy anymore, Diddy came out and started the show by talking about how much he hates award shows -- and that's why he agreed to executive producer and host this one.
From the jump, the stage was set for an unorthodox production with a freer and looser energy than most award shows -- think the Golden Globes without all those problems! It did mean the censors had to work hard to keep up with their host, presenters and even winners.
We were dying when Megan Thee Stallion announced that they'd told her it was okay to curse, because we were starting to wonder -- certainly everyone seemed down to do it. She quickly said they hadn't said that, after all, so they just took Diddy's advice to be free straight to their hearts.
Before the show even began, a somber note was struck and a moment of silence as the BBMA and NBC shared a message of solidarity and support for the tragic deaths and victims of violence in Buffaly, NY and Laguna Woods, CA this weekend.
"All of us at the Billboard Music Awards and NBC condemn the horrific events of this weekend. These insane acts of violence in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California remind us that we have so much work to do if we are to never again be confronted by such unspeakable tragedies. Our hearts and love go out to all those affected in those communities."
It's a stark reminder that the world is sometimes all too real just outside our doors. But maybe it's okay every once in a while to step back from it and enjoy some silliness while we watch famous people win awards and perform for our entertainment.
As always, the BBMAs are filled with some incredible live performances crossing all genres, with Silk Sonic, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Rauw Alejandro among the night's earliest performers. Diddy's opener also featured him on stage with Teyana Taylor and his son Justin Combs, who dropped into a very impressive splits.
Perhaps the cross-genre brilliance that makes the BBMAs about all music was summed up best when country music artist Lainey Wilson handed Megan Thee Stallion her first trophy during the show -- it was just so beautifully awkward as Megan appeared to have no idea who she was. Lainey went in for the hug and had to settle for an awkward hand on the back. We were cringing right along with her, but loving that cross-genre energy at the same time!
Diddy Off-Script, Drops F-Bomb, N-Word
Diddy set the stage for a wild and unscripted party from the jump. After starring in a multi-artist opening hip-hop extravaganza, the host and executive producer made it clear from the top that he didn't give a f---. And he did so by giving a "f---."
He explained that he only agreed to host and executive producer the show because "I hate awards shows." He went on to say that they're "boring."
"You know why they're boring?" he asked, before answering, "Because of the people at the award shows. We're not having that in here tonight, no, no, no. We're gonna get lit in this f---!"
He went on a long tirade about how this whole evening was going to be a party and not a TV show (even though it's totally a TV show), and even insisted, "I told the producers I'm not doing anything they say. I'm not listening to any of that stuff because I'm the freest (n-word)!" The censors were quick enough to stop this one.
Diddy even addressed the elephant in the room at this and every award show over the next year with a fun little warning. "In the spirit of being free, if you’re feeling a little bit froggy … and you decide to jump on this stage tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order, okay?" he said, adding with a smile, "And I say that with love."
First Presenters F--- It Up
Right away, Diddy's promise that this would be more of a party than an awards show came true as City GIrls' Young Miami & JT immediately screwed up their presentation, with JT ready to announce the winner for Top R&B Artist before any nominees had been presented.
"The winner!" she shouted, before her partner could be heard saying quietly, "No." After a pause, the censors proved they were ready to be more on top of things after that f-bomb slipped through, but we could still read her lips as she said, "Oh s---!" and Yung Miami laughed.
At least things quickly got back on track and the montage of nominees was played before Doja Cat picked up the award. They would not stay on track long, though.
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Great Face
Hopefully the censors had plenty of coffee and flexed their fingers because the bombs kept coming. Megan Thee Stallion dropped an epic face when she discovered that she'd won Top Female Rap Artist -- and she held it a lo-o-o-ong time.
That gave the censors plenty of time to prepare, because when she hit the stage and awkwardly had no idea what to do with this excited country artist (Lainey Wilson) trying to give her an award and a hug, she was ready to bring that "hot girl" energy to the mic.
She even gave them a false sense of security, first saying that this was "real hot girl stuff," before correcting herself and saying, "hot girl s---."
"They said we could curse," she laughed, before quickly adding, "They didn't say that." But it hadn't stopped almost everyone who'd hit the stage before her, so why should it stop her?
Diddy Brings Activism to the BBMAs
"When I told the people that I wasn’t gonna do what they wanted me to do, I didn’t tell them about this," Diddy said about an hour into the show, before bringing up activist Tamika Mallory to give her an award for all of her incredible work fighting against racism and discrimination.
He told her that the show supported him in this decision, though, "because you are one of the most fearless people that I know, you fight for us on the front lines, and we just pay so much respect for you, queen. We love you."
"Just yesterday, 10 people lost their live because of a racist act," Tamika told the audience, referencing the aforementioned tragedy in Buffalo. "And while they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven't arrested the hate, they haven't arrested the harm and the pain."
She went on to urge everyone in the audience and at home to get involved in the fight for justice. "If you are not doing anything at this time, you're actually doing something by being silent," she said.
You can check out all the winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards below:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Doja Cat
WINNER: Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
WINNER: BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
BTS
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
WINNER: Ye
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
WINNER: Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
WINNER: Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
WINNER - Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
WINNER: Ye, Donda
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song (NEW)
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”