Kaley Cuoco's Entire Relationship History: From Teenage Love to Tom Pelphrey

Getty

Kaley Cuoco's dating life has been making headlines since her days on "8 Simple Rules." Over the span of her career in Hollywood, she's gotten the chance to date quite a few stars and ended up tying the knot twice! After neither of those marriages worked out, she officially swore off walking down the aisle ever again — but she hasn't completely given up on love.

"I will never get married again. Absolutely not…I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there," Kaley told Glamour.

And based on Kaley's recent social media posts with "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey, it looks like she may have found love again and is hopefully on the way to a long-lasting partnership!

Take a look back on all of Kaley's past relationships…

Kaley met Kevin Zegers while they were working on their film "The Hollow" back in 2003. The couple wasn't shy about showing some PDA on the red carpet but they only dated for about a year before parting ways. While things didn't work out romantically, the duo reunited almost two decades later at a fundraising event for the John Ritter Foundation.

"It's been 20 years since we first met. John Ritter was our surrogate Dad. So happy to spend the night together remembering our friend and raising some money for the @johnritterfoundation," Kevin wrote on Instagram, with Kaley commenting, "John is for sure happy to see us together again!"

Thad Luckinbill

In 2004, Kaley connected with "The Young and the Restless" star Thad Luckinbill after meeting on the set of "8 Simple Rules." Not much is known about the couple’s relationship, although they did walk one red carpet together before parting ways.

Jaron Lowenstein

The following year, Kaley began dating musician Jaron Lowenstein, who was on the rise to fame following the success of his song "Crazy for This Girl." Over the course of their relationship, the duo attended numerous events together but things ended for the duo after just a year.

Al Santos

Kaley was rumored to be dating her "Killer Movie" co-star Al Santos in 2007. The pair never confirmed the relationship so it's not clear what happened between them.

Later that year, Kaley was linked with actor Josh Henderson. The couple had known each other for quite a while after initially meeting on the set of "8 Simple Rules" when Josh guest-starred in 2002. Not much is known about their relationship but things reportedly fizzled out by the end of the year.

After meeting on the set of "Big Bang Theory" in 2007, Kaley and her co-star Johnny Galecki secretly dated for several years. Looking back, Kaley admitted she immediately found herself crushing on Johnny while filming the show's pilot, but held back because he had a girlfriend at the time. When Johnny later became single, Kaley says they fell hard for each other but decided to keep things offset entirely. Eventually, hiding their relationship "took a little bit of a toll" on them both and it became not as fun as they wanted it to be.

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it. It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together…We knew how to keep it deep inside and never bring it on that set, ever," Kaley told CBS! Watch magazine in 2010.

Thankfully, the former couple was able to remain friends as they continued to work with each other on "Big Bang Theory." In fact, Kaley says that after their split, their relationship only grew stronger. By the time the series wrapped in. 2019, they were the closest friends.

Christopher French

After her split from Johnny, Kaley was linked with musician Christopher French. The couple dated for about a year, from 2010 to 2011, during which they were often spotted out in Los Angeles. Kaley and Christopher even recorded a cover of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" together to help benefit The Human Society.

Josh Resnik

In October 2011, Kaley was briefly linked to addiction specialist Josh Resnik. Despite only dating for a short time, Josh ended up popping the question in a "surprise proposal" during a "quiet date night at home." The couple never ended up making it down the aisle because, in March of 2012, Kaley confirmed that she was no longer engaged.

Less than a month after announcing her engagement had ended, Kaley was spotted with Pepper singer Bret Bollinger. The couple was first seen locking lips at a Lakers game in Los Angeles and went on to date for a little less than a year, splitting in January 2013.

Kaley was very briefly linked with Henry Cavill in 2013, with the couple reportedly only dating for 12 days. Shortly after being spotted holding hands while out and about, it was announced that the couple had split. When Kaley was later asked about the duo's incredibly short romance, she dodged questions about whether "the Man of Steel" was "really made of steel."

"Oh my God. I don't know. I never say, 'I don't know' — I always have an answer — but I don't know," Kaley said on "Watch What Happens Live."

In August 2013, Kaley began dating tennis player Ryan Sweeting after meeting through mutual friends. The couple ended up getting engaged after just a few months together and by New Year's Eve, Ryan and Kaley had tied the knot. While Kaley admitted their relationship leading up to their wedding was quick, she noted that it felt like she had "known him [her] whole life" because they had grown up around the same people.

While Kaley and Ryan appeared to be a happy couple throughout their marriage, they filed for divorce in September 2015. Looking back on the relationship several years later, Kaley said that Ryan had completely changed over the course of their marriage and it was the cause of their split.

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault -- that was his," she told Cosmopolitan.

Paul Blackthorne

Three months after filing for divorce, Kaley was spotted with "Arrow" actor Paul Blackthorne, whom she had reportedly known for years. Their relationship didn't last long though and by early 2016, the couple had split.

Later that year, Kaley met equestrian Karl Cook at a horse show and the duo quickly began dating. They made things Instagram official not long after and in September, they made their red carpet debut. The couple enjoyed almost two years of dating before Karl popped the question on Kaley's birthday in December 2017. Just six months later, the couple walked down the aisle.

Over a year after the couple's wedding, Kaley revealed that the newlyweds had yet to move in together. Calling her marriage "unconventional," she explained that the duo was working on building their dream home. Their timeline to move in together ended up getting expedited in early 2020 when they decided to cohabitate amid the pandemic, which Kaley said was "great for [their] relationship."

Unfortunately, shortly after the couple's third anniversary in 2021, they filed for divorce. In a statement, they explained that their "current paths have taken [them] in opposite directions" and there was "no anger or animosity" between them.

Tom Pelphrey

In May 2022, Kaley made things Instagram official with "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey. In a series of photos, the couple could be seen spending time together during an outdoorsy getaway and even sharing a kiss on the cheek.

"Life lately. 'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,'" Kaley captioned the photos.