Amber Heard Says She Met Elon Musk After Being 'Stood Up' by Johnny Depp at 2016 Met Gala

Getty

"He seemed like a real gentleman."

Amber Heard was back on the stand Monday as she continued to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case against her. During her testimony, she opened up about how she befriended Elon Musk while attending the Met Gala alone.

She explained that while Depp was initially supposed to join her and be dressed by Ralph Lauren for the event on May 2, 2016, he was off the grid following their alleged fight on her 30th birthday. She said he missed his fitting and nobody on Depp's team would communicate with her about whether he would show.

"I ended up going by myself," she said. "Frankly, I wasn't sure if he'd show up on the carpet or show up at the hotel shortly before. I had no way of knowing."

"I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, escorted by somebody from Ralph Lauren's team and I sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny that they cleared as soon as they realized he had effectively stood me up on the red carpet."

She said that while at the event, she started talking to Musk, who she said she didn't initially recognize but had met him once before.

"He seemed like a real gentleman, he was really nice," she added. "He sat at a nearby table, got to speaking that night and eventually became friends."

She also addressed the testimony of Erin Falati, Heard's former personal nurse, who wrote in her notes Heard said that on May 9, 2016 she had "reported using illicit drugs (mushrooms and MDMA) ... at home with a high profile male acquaintance."

"I don't recall even being in L.A. at the time. I believe I was in London at the time," said Heard, who said it seemed like someone had the "wrong date." She added, "I did [mushrooms and MDMA] at the Coachella music festival and that was the end of that, I learned that the hard way that that was a terrible idea."

Overall, she said there were "a lot of mistakes" in Falati's testimony -- denying she ever admitted to having an addiction to cocaine, an eating disorder or being diagnosed as bipolar or having codependency issues. She admitted, however, that now she realizes her relationship with Depp was codependent.

Heard is still on the stand.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.