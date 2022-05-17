Ewan McGregor Confirms Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Joining the Star Wars Universe

Disney / Getty

She will star opposite Rosario Dawson in "Ahsoka".

Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead is joining him in the Star Wars Universe.

In an in-depth Vanity Fair piece exploring the incoming wave of new shows, the actor confirmed the rumors Winstead — with whom he reportedly tied the knot just a month ago — will appear alongside Rosario Dawson in her "Ahsoka" spin-off.

"My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and she's about to start," he told the publication.

"Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family," he added of 11-month-old son Laurie. "He will either embrace it or really go the other way. I don't know. Maybe he'll be a Trekkie!"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi", which debuts on Disney+ on May 27, will follow the Jedi Master in exile on the desert planet of Tattooine (and beyond) as he watches over the young Luke Skywalker, while being hunted by the boy's father, his former BFF, Darth Vader.

McGregor, widely considered by fans as the best thing about the prequel trilogy, told Vanity Fair how he originally had reservations about committing to the role way back in the late '90s.

"I really questioned it a lot," he said. "I felt like I was part of this new wave of British cinema, really, and that Star Wars wasn't me, that's not what I stood for. I was this sort of urban, grungy, independent film actor."

And when "The Phantom Menace" was bashed by critics, it made him question his decision even more: "It was hard because it was such a huge decision to do them, such a big event. It was quite difficult for all of us to deal with that, also knowing you've got a couple more to do."

While he was happy to put the franchise behind him with 2005's "Revenge of the Sith", he said he didn't realize his feelings had changed until 2017, when he was asked to introduce a marathon screening of every Star Wars film at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

"They asked me if I would want to introduce one, and I've never done anything like that, but suddenly, it just struck me that I really did want to," he recalled. "I really do think it has to do with growing up."

So when he was approached four years ago to once again take up the lightsaber, he agreed.

"I just said, 'I think that it should be a story about a broken man, a man who's lost his faith,'" he said. "He always has a funny line to say or always seems to be calm and is a good warrior or soldier or whatever, but to see that man come apart, and see what gets him back together again—that's where we started."

As Anakin was once Obi-Wan's apprentice, Ahsoka — the show Winstead is involved in — was once Anakin's.

While her role is as yet unknown, the lead will once again be played by Dawson, who has already appeared as the Togruta warrior in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" cameos.

The actress told Vanity Fair about how she got in trouble with the famously secretive Lucasfilm when she reposted on Instagram a news report about Hayden Christensen joining her stand-alone show... only realizing it was just a rumor afterwards.

"I just posted, 'Skyguy…They know!!! See you soon, Snips." she recalled, referring to the characters' nicknames for each other in their previous animated series.