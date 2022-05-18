Nick Cannon Reveals Vasectomy Consultation: 'I Ain't Looking to Populate the Earth Completely'

Getty

With his eighth child on the way, the "Masked Singer" host says he already struggles with guilt over "not having enough time to spend with all of my children."

Nick Cannon has been making headlines almost as fast as he's been making babies these last few years, but all of that could be about to change.

The "Masked Singer" host revealed to E! News that his days of becoming a father over and over and over again may soon be in the past.

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," Cannon told E!. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

Cannon currently has seven children with three different women, an eighth on the way with a fourth woman, and he lost a child at five months old that he had with a fifth woman. More than half of them have been -- or will be -- born in the past year and a half.

His younger children include ten-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, 16-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and his upcoming son with Tiesi. He also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, while he and Bell also share five-year-old Golden.

One factor in Cannon's decision to consider a vasectomy is that he says he's already struggling with guilt and time management trying to give each of his children as much of himself as his extremely busy schedule will allow.

"I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going," he told the outlet. "Especially right now when they're younger."

He detailed some of the business of his home life schedule, including little league, swim practice, taking his kids to school every morning and trying to connect via FaceTime. He even laughed that he "shut down Six Flags" to celebrate his twins' 11th birthday.

Despite his busy schedule, Cannon is determined to make the time to be as involved in all of his children's lives as possible. And he's apparently looking to perhaps save some time by combining his career in the entertainment business with all his little loose Cannons running around.

"You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music," he joked. "I'm going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies."