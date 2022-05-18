Kendall Jenner Calls Out Scott Disick for 'Victimizing Himself, Villainizing Everyone Else'

Hulu

Even though Kourtney is at the center of this mess, she's "unsubscribing from this drama."

Kendall Jenner was seeing red during her blowup with Scott Disick last week on "The Kardashians" -- and the fallout continued on Thursday's new episode.

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker, Disick has been feeling a little left in the cold by the rest of her famous family -- who he feels have been excluding him and the kids he shares with Kourt from events like birthday celebrations and her engagement party. Kendall -- who shared concern about Scott's feelings -- got fed up on the previous episode with Disick after he grilled her on why he didn't get an invite to her b-day dinner.

Refusing to engage with him further, she stormed off, leaving Disick with Kris Jenner.

"If I shouldn't be a part of this family anymore, I'd rather not be a part of it," he said, as Kris said it wasn't fair for Kendall to be "stuck in the middle" of him and Kourtney. "She talks all this s--- saying she sticks up for me," he continued, getting pushback again from Kris -- before adding, "Nobody wants to deal with anything in this family, about anything."

As Kris promised things will only get "better and better," Disick kept moping -- telling her, "Or worse, it could go either way."

Kendall immediately met up with Kourtney and Khloe and started venting about her dustup with Scott, relaying to them all what had just happened.

"Immediately it's hostile," she told her sisters, "He's talking through me the whole time and I'm like, I don't do that. I've been in enough toxic relationships, I can't stand it anymore, I shut off. I walked out mid-conversation."

In a confessional, she added that Scott was "victimizing himself, he was villainizing everyone else, including me, which I have no ill-intention toward him."

Hearing that, Khloe once again pushed for Kourtney to get involved and have a sit-down with Scott to establish boundaries and prevent the rest of them from being in the middle. Kourt, however, was completely uninterested and started texting instead of engaging.

"I don't have the energy for this," Kourt explained in a confessional. "My head is on a different planet and I feel like I'm living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama."

Khloe then ripped Scott's "f---ed up" behavior toward Kendall. "It's actually really f---ing rude," she added, "I'm sure it really f---ing sucks to see what you did to your life, because once you have to swallow that pill, it's a hard pill to swallow."

A couple days later the dust settled and Scott and Reign stopped by Kendall's house for a visit. The two sat down again together and talked everything out.

"I've always been your supporter and I always will be. There's a respect level for everyone involved in this situation and it's also such a fresh thing," she told Disick, adding that she could have done more to make him more comfortable with the birthday dinner snub. She also said the whole situation could have been "handled better," as he "immediately attacked" her, which made her shut down completely.

"We love you and I obviously don't want any drama or anything weird happening," she added. In a confessional, she admitted it was a difficult, awkward time for them all -- but she had "faith it will figure itself out."