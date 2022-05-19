Dad Burns Daughters' $3,500 Olivia Rodrigo Tickets Over Vaccine Requirement; Internet Cracks Up

Talk about Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo was surely left reeling at the devastating news this week that this guy would not be attending her concert.

In perhaps the most futile protest ever made, the Trump-supporting dad burned what he said were $3,500 worth of tickets over the Covid Vaccine requirements.

"Moms, dads, kids, teens — comes a point in life where you gotta take a stand. Take a stand for your values," the dad, decked out in tank top, shorts and shades, declares.

"It's not always the easiest thing to do, but you know you don't have to be right — but start taking a stand for what's right."

With that, he sets the tickets alight — or as many people online pointed out, the paper print outs of the tickets.

A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. pic.twitter.com/10dixdiu9q — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 18, 2022 @patriottakes

"You're looking at $3,500 in concert tickets to a concert that wants to control me, that wants to tell you and I what to put in our bodies," he goes on. "And the bottom line is: create the life that you are in personal control what goes into your body to where you do not get bullied by a system or people or anyone to do something that compromises or sacrifices exactly what you're meant to do, in the life you're meant to lead."

"Take a stand, folks."

Among those impressed with his stand was GOP Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, who called him "a hero."

"We can't let Hollywood influencers try to control our children or force people to get a vaccine against their will," she posted. "Thank you, Doug for being a strong patriotic American and a great father."

Not everyone agreed, however.

Many pointed out that the "tickets" he burned were in fact just print outs on normal paper, and worth nothing anyway, as the actual tickets to the show were digital.

Many more pointed out that even if he didn't go, spending your hard earned $3,500 on something only to burn it was not a very efficient way of making your point.

Everyone agreed that either way, Olivia wasn't going to lose much sleep over it:

• Sir, those are print-outs.

• You’ve already given them $3,500

• Without vacc proof you wouldn’t have been let in anyway.

• You’ve literally accomplished nothing. https://t.co/yYKKcRQG7b — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) May 19, 2022 @MitchGerads

“Man Burns Tickets He Already Paid For to Protest Science, Proving He’s No Fan of Math Either.” — Tennesseine 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@Tennesseine) May 19, 2022 @Tennesseine

So what's your stand on Abortion? — Elizabeth A. Bieber #Resist (@_elizbieber) May 19, 2022 @_elizbieber

Spending $3500 to “own the libs” way to go! — Casey Shapiro (@caseyshaps) May 19, 2022 @caseyshaps

Man burns print out of tickets on camera followed by man reprints tickets to attend concert.



Folks, you can print out the tickets a thousand times. 🙄 — Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) May 19, 2022 @AlamoOnTheRise

Good one. Tickets are digital. — Stay Safe (@staceymc) May 19, 2022 @staceymc

As a show of solidarity, I shall be burning my tickets stubs to a 2008 showing of Gran Torino. — Milton Fletcher (@mfletcher530) May 19, 2022 @mfletcher530

I'm taking a guess that Mr. Empty Performative Gesture had e-tickets in place of the paper ones that he burned. 🙄 This was all for show. I call BS on this. — Miss Mannerly is now Miss Behaving. (@revokedonald) May 19, 2022 @revokedonald