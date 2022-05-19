OG Jersey Shore Cast Does Not Seem Thrilled After MTV Announces 'Jersey Shore 2.0'

MTV

The network announced earlier this week that a "new group of roommates" would get their own show, while continuing Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The OG stars of "Jersey Shore" are speaking out -- after the network revealed they're launching a spinoff show with an entirely new cast.

On Wednesday, a press release went out announcing "Jersey Shore 2.0," the working title for the spinoff, as part of the network's upcoming slate.

"It's been been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," read a synopsis. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

On Thursday, however, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick issued a group statement that appeared to call out and criticize the proposed spinoff. They did not name "Jersey Shore 2.0" by name.

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," read the statement. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world."

"So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers," it concluded, before reminding everyone to tune into the next season of their series, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." It also included the hashtag #WeAreJerseyShore.

MTV did confirm "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" would return in their press release on Wednesday as well, giving a synopsis for that too.

"The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam - from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation," they teased. "But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages inches past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds."

