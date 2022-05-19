Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy

Getty

Congrats to the new parents!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, per TMZ.

A name for the child has not yet been revealed.

Earlier this year in January, the duo revealed they were a expecting a baby together.

Rihanna recently opened up to Vogue about her relationship with Rocky: "I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in," she said, before revealing the two really bonded while taking a cross-country road trip together in Summer 2020.

"There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it's just us living," she said. "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side. What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we're feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other."

She also revealed the two weren't necessarily "planning" to have kids together -- but they also weren't "planning against it" either.