Halsey Has a Message for Anyone with Negative Health Comments

Getty

"LET ME LIVE!"

Halsey has a response to anyone offering negative comments or observations about their health.

Posting a reaction video to TikTok, the musician wrote in the caption: "'u look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

In the clip various statements are shown over Halsey's face while Walworth & Howell's song "I Already Know" plays.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Halsey u look sick", one of the comments over the video reads, while another says, "looks unhealthy".

Last week they revealed that they are suffering from four syndromes, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

In a message posted to their Instagram Story, the "Bad at Love" singer stressed that they've been sick "for a long time," but until now they just didn't have "names" for their illnesses.

"I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnos[e]s that I recently shared," Halsey began, "I didn't 'just get sick' I've been sick. For a long time."

Instagram