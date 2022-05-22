Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Pete Davidson's Years on SNL as He Pens Touching Farewell

Getty

Kim may be in Italy celebrating sister Kourtney's wedding, but she took some time to share a tribute to boyfriend Pete's eight years on "Saturday Night Live."

It's a busy and monumental weekend for Kim Kardashian, spent celebrating both her oldest sister Kourtney and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kourtney, of course, is in Italy enjoying a weekend wedding celebration with family and friends. Meanwhile, after missing most of the back half of the season due to film commitments, Pete made his way back to New York City and "Weekend Update" one last time, where he said goodbye to Lorne Michaels, Colin Jost and the show that made him.

Kim couldn't be there in person to support him, so she did so with a really intricate collage of his eight years as part of the cast on "Saturday Night Live," starting when he was just 20 years old, which she shared to her Instagram Stories (you can check it out in all its glory below!).

Pete ended his time on "SNL" much the way he began, with a monologue on "Weekend Update" as himself, where he talked about how much the show has meant to him, and acknowledged how crazy his personal life has been outside the show.

Before making his final appearance as a cast member on "SNL," the comedian penned a sweet goodbye message, sharing a video of him hugging comedian Jerrod Carmichael just moments after his first-ever appearance on the show before he was even legally allowed to drink!

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," he wrote through the Instagram page of his friend and "SNL"/"King of Staten Island" writer Dave Sirus.

"We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life," Pete continued.

"I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform," wrote Pete. "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did."

He thanked his colleagues at the show for supporting him through the ups and downs of his tumultuous life through his 20s, and then teased a possible return down the road -- the next time John Mulaney puts together one of his elaborate NYC musical numbers.