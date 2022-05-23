Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Kourtney Kardashian's Lifestyle Brand Poosh

Getty

Only Goop vibes

During an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on Friday, the 49-year-old Goop mogul defended the Poosh founder and her wellness brand.

After a fan asked if Paltrow had any resentment towards Kardashian and Poosh for its similar brand model and name, the "Iron Man" actress stood up for the reality star, reiterating that there was space in the lifestyle business for both of them.

"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—," she began. "There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams."

"I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses, there is a place for all of us," Gwyneth said.

She concluded her sentiments and gave a shout out to the reality star's now husband, "Plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER."