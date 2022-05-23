Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wedding Details, Videos from Inside and More Must-See Moments!

BACKGRID/TikTok

Kylie Jenner shared a ton of videos from inside the reception of Kris, Kim, Kendall and more!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had the wedding of the year over the weekend in Portofino, Italy -- with a celebration captured by paparazzi, professional photographers and the entire Kardashian-Barker family all over social media.

The two said "I do" for the third time on Sunday with an incredible soiree at Castello Brown, attended by Kim Kardashian, her children, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Kris Jenner, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and both Kourtney and Travis' children; Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick and Atiana de la Hoya and Alabama and Landon Barker.

Dolce & Gabbana was all over the event, with nearly everyone mentioned above rocking different looks from the design house's vaults all weekend long and on the big day itself. The bride and groom also wore D&G for the ceremony, including Kourtney's Virgin Mary veil -- which mirrored the tattoo on the top of Barker's head. The veil also had the words "family loyalty respect" stitched on it as they both said "I do."

Judging from all the videos shared to social media, the reception was absolutely incredible. It featured an amazing view of Portofino, as well as a cannoli station and fresh-made pasta for guests.

There were speeches from Landon Barker, fireworks and a performance of "I Found My Love In Portofino" -- as well as two outfit changes by the bride and groom.

Following the ceremony, both Kourtney and Travis changed into black outfits, with Kardashian rocking a black lace mini-dress while Barker donned a black leather jacket sans shirt. They were later seen in matching white Mr. and Mrs. Barker leather jackets.

While Landon and Alabama Barker were all over their Instagram Stories (many of which are shared above), Kylie gave fans a look at the celebrations on TikTok.

The videos included her taking shots with sister Kendall -- who she dubbed "cucumber girl" after that viral moment from "The Kardashians" -- as well as video of Kris dancing, her own glam and Kim and North headed to the dance floor.

"An icon a legend," she captioned the clip of Kim.

Kim also shared her own compilation video to the TikTok account she shares with daughter North -- showing everyone getting down on the dance floor, North's outfit and more must-see moments from the wild celebration.

