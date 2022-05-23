Liam Payne and Fiancee Maya Henry Split Amid Viral Photo of Him with Another Woman

Getty

"Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," Maya commented on one share.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry's on-again/off-again relationship is off ... again. The former One Directioner is reportedly single again amid a viral photo scandal that saw him with his arms wrapped tightly around an other woman.

On Monday, Maya commented on one copy of the photo that had been shared to a Liam fan page on Instagram with her tagged (the fan may have thought it was her as the picture was tightly cropped).

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," Maya wrote in her since-deleted comment. "This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now." Liam has not commented on the picture.

According to People and ET, though, not only is the couple broken up, but they have been for over a month now. That certainly makes her use of the word "fiancé" in her Thursday comment interesting. TooFab has reached out to reps for both Liam and Maya for comment.

Liam and Maya have had a tumultuous relationship since they were first linked back in September 2019. In August 2020, the couple got engaged. They broke up for the first time in June 2021.

Two months later, though, they were again spotted together and by October they were on the red carpet together. In March of this year, Liam said that he and Maya were together again and still engaged, telling People, "We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been."

During their time apart, Liam blamed himself, telling Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO that he's "just not been very good at relationships."

"I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me," he said, saying that he felt at the time it was what was best for both of them. "I need to sort myself out."

"I know my pattern of things is with relationships I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself onto somebody else," he noted, referencing a similar pattern in his previous relationship.