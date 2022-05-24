Ryan Seacrest Had to Wear Someone Else's Underwear After Live 'Idol' Wardrobe Malfunction

ABC

The longtime host was apparently showing a little more than intended during the "American Idol" season finale causing backstage "panic."

Apparently all eyes were not on the Top 3 contestants, or even the myriad guest stars, as "American Idol" kicked off its Season 20 live finale on Sunday night.

During Monday's episode of "Live," Ryan Seacrest shared that his wardrobe started creating a bit of a stir backstage. Well, he called it "just panic about it." The "it" in question being a "little embarrassing."

Not so embarrassing that Seacrest avoided talking about it, but enough that it created a quick-change necessity during one of the three-hour broadcast's commercial breaks.

"Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot," Seacrest told cohost Kelly Ripa. Basically, the combination of the cut of Seacrest's pants and -- well, the whole situation needed to be addressed.

Seacrest, of course, had no idea what commotion he was inadvertently causing backstage until his longtime stylist Miles Siggins gave him the heads up as soon as the show went into a break.

"We go to commercial and he says, 'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear,'" Seacrest recalled. "I said, 'What do you mean we need to change my underwear?'"

In 20 seasons of "American Idol" and umpteen "Live" broadcasts, not to mention all his other hosting work, Seacrest was finally faced with a situation he wasn't readily able to fix. So, Siggins to the rescue! ... ?

Seacrest didn't bring a backup pair of underwear, so his stylist said, "Don't worry, I got mine."

That's right, Ryan Seacrest changed into his stylist's underwear during a commercial break backstage. "He's English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. They were tight, elastic underwear."

Ripa was not feeling an undies swap at all, though, telling him, "Women do not do that. We do not share panties."

Instead, she offered up an alternate option he should have considered. "Change the camera shot," she said. "'Crotch up!' I would have said."

When Seacrest explained that his underwear wasn't necessarily creating an unflattering problem, Ripa laughed, "It was enhancing? Well then I would have insisted they stay."

Seacrest and Ripa also welcomed Season 20 winner Noah Thompson to the show. Thompson beat out Leah Marlene and HunterGirl for the title and was pretty much unable to speak in shock. He was finally able to talk Monday morning, opening up about his reaction and how it feels to be the winner.