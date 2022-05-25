This Was Kendall Jenner's Reaction when Kim Kardashian Bumped Her Vogue Cover

Hulu

Kendall had already done a test shoot, when the magazine went with Kim instead.

Momager Kris Jenner found herself in a bit of a pickle on "The Kardashians" this week -- as two of her daughters were up for the same magazine cover.

A good chunk of the hour revolved around Kim Kardashian continuing to come into her own style post-split from Kanye West, who was basically her creative director and dressed her the entire time they were together.

After shooting a campaign for Balenciaga in her own home, Kardashian felt she was "learning to trust in myself" again when it came to fashion and the good news kept coming. For her, at least.

"Last week, American Vogue did a fantastic, amazing cover try with Kendall and as they were shooting, they called me from set and said, 'Oh, by the way, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue.' I was like, 'Oh my god,' I was just so excited," Kris explained to Kim after Kim's Balenciaga shoot.

"So I just got a call this morning from Kendall's agent and he goes, 'Good news, bad news.' I go, 'What's the bad news?' He says, 'I'm not sure that Kendall's gonna be right for this cover,'" she then revealed. "'So, what's the good news?' He said, 'They asked Kim to do the cover and be on the cover.'"

Kim, of course, was ecstatic.

"I'm so excited I'm going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don't care how many times you'd be on the cover, it will never ever get old," said Kardashian in a confessional. When it comes to American Vogue, this is Kim's third cover and second without Kanye. Kendall has three American covers under her belt as well.

While Kris agreed it was a great honor -- especially since Kim had been "worried about your own fashion sense without Kanye" -- she also knew someone had to break the bad news to Kendall.

"I feel so bad. It's bittersweet. I'm not telling her!" exclaimed Kim, who noted in a confessional that she "probably would have murdered Kendall myself to get the cover if it was an option between the two of us" 10 years ago. "My desperation back in the day? She would have been buried before she got this cover," she joked.

Eventually, Kris called Kendall for a meeting at her office, where she put on her manager hat to "talk about the whole Vogue situation." Luckily for Kris, Kendall's agent had already told her everything.

"Chris, my agent called me and I'm happy for my sister and she should be really happy and there's not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person," Jenner said in a confessional. "Don't get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover, it would have been great, but I'm totally, it's okay."

After Kris said she "didn't want to hurt your feelings," Kendall added, "I'm not tripping, happy to give it up to my sister."

Check out Kim's eventual cover below.