Kourtney Kardashian's Doctor Told Her to Drink Travis Barker's Semen During Fertility Journey

"They said it was Grade A," said Travis, "I love this doctor."

Kourtney Kardashian was instructed to drink more than just green smoothies to regulate her thyroid levels.

On Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians," she claimed her doctor actually recommended she drink now-husband Travis Barker's semen multiple times a week to keep her thyroid in check.

She was speaking to Ayurvedic expert Marta Soffer when she made the reveal, after the holistic specialist wondered about her levels and what doctors said about his sperm during a meeting with the couple.

"Yeah they said he has top-notch [sperm]," Kourtney told Soffer, while Barker claimed "they said it was Grade A."

As for her thyroid levels, Kourtney said her doctor told her "the thing that would help it was drinking his c-- like four times a week." Cracking up, Barker said, "I love this doctor."

Following an unsuccessful egg retrieval, Kardashian and Travis decided to go on a Panchakarma cleanse on the episode -- with Kourtney saying the ancient treatment would "get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs."

During the cleanse, the two agreed to no sex, no caffeine and no exercise. In her visit, Soffer explained why they had to abstain from sex.

"Because when you do any movements, like you do exercise or you have sex, you make your metabolism move," she said. "The ghee, actually, takes all the toxins, binds them, brings them to the GI tract and when we do castor oil, it's gonna bring them out. And then you just feel amazing."

As part of the treatment, the two also agreed to visit Soffer's spa for four hours a day for a whole week.

"I'm super grateful Travis is doing this with me," Kourtney said during the episode. "I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together."