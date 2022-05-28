Rotten Tomatoes Ranks Keanu Reeves' Movies From Worst to Best

Getty

The actor scored 8% rotten for his worst film and 97% certified fresh for his best.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most versatile actors to ever grace the big screen. From traveling through time and saving bus passengers from an explosive death, the 57-year-old's repertoire of films is expansive.

He's starred in dramas like "River's Edge" and comedies like "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" to action thrillers like "The Matrix" and even animation like "Toy Story 4," Keanu has been there and done it all. Rotten Tomatoes has taken to the work Reeves' has done throughout his career and ranked all of the actor's movies by its "Tomatometer" system.

Here are all of Keanu's movies ranked from worst to best!

Generation Um... (2012) - 0%

"Generation Um ..." follows an escort-service driver named John (Keanu Reeves) and two party girls during a single day in New York City.

Critics Consensus: No critics consensus yet.

Exposed (2016) - 8%

In "Exposed," Reeves' character investigated the cause of his partner's mysterious death. His search for the truth eventually discovers a disturbing case of police corruption and a dangerous secret.

Critics Consensus: "'Exposed' lays its flaws fittingly bare for all but the least discerning viewers to see, starting with a dull yet convoluted plot that utterly overpowers the efforts of an intriguing cast."

The Watcher (2000) - 11%

Keanu plays David Allen Griffin, a serial killer who preyed on lonely young women living in Los Angeles in the psychological thriller "The Watcher." The film offers a unique look into the minds of both the serial killer and the man who must pursue him in this cat-and-mouse game.

Critics Consensus: "'The Watcher' has Keanu Reeves cast against type, but the movie is short on thrills, suspense, and believability."

Replicas (2018) - 11%

When neuroscientist William Foster (Keanu Reeves) loses his entire family in a tragic car crash, he utilizes cutting-edge cloning technology to bring them back to life. Foster enacts a plan to download the memories of his wife, son and two daughters and clone their bodies when he loses control of the experiment. The experiment spirals out of control and Foster finds himself at odds with a dubious boss, a reluctant accomplice, a police task force and the laws of science.

Critics Consensus: "Equal parts plot holes and unintentional laughs, 'Replicas' is a ponderously lame sci-fi outing that isn't even bad enough to be so bad it's good."

Siberia (2018) - 12%

A diamond merchant from America and his romantic partner get caught in a sticky situation when a business deal goes wrong in Russia.

Critics Consensus: "Icily inhospitable to compelling performances or a sensible narrative, 'Siberia' offers audiences a harsh and seemingly interminable exile from entertainment."

Feeling Minnesota (1996) -14%

Sam Clayton's marriage to ex-stripper Freddie is forced by Red, a club owner who formerly helped her out. However, Freddie falls in love with Sam's brother, Jiaks (Keanu Reeves), and the two try to flee the situation. It doesn't take long for Sam and Red to catch up with them, resulting in threats against both of them, however friction between the pursuers begin to rise.

Critics Consensus: "Clumsily derivative, shoddily assembled, and fundamentally miscast, 'Feeling Minnesota' sets out for romantic comedy and gets irrevocably lost along the way."

Sweet November (2001) - 15%

Nelson Moss (Keanu Reeves) and Sara Deever share only an hour spent in DMV hell. Intrigued by each other but reluctant to commit, they agree to a rather unusual courtship: a one-month trial period followed by their separation. There are no expectations. No need to worry. There are no strings attached. What neither of them expects is to fall in love.

Critics Consensus: "Schmaltzy and manipulative, 'Sweet November' suffers from an implausible plot and non-existent chemistry between its leads."

47 Ronin (2013) - 16%

In feudal Japan, Lord Asano governs his province fairly. However, jealous Lord Kirafears that the shogun favors Asano over him and devises a plot that culminates in Asano's ritual suicide. Following Asano's death, his samurai, led by Oishi, are forced to live as outcasts. Oishi wanders for several years before realizing he must turn to Kai (Keanu Reeves), a mixed-blood warrior he once rejected, to help him and his ronin comrades exact revenge on Lord Kira.

Critics Consensus: "'47 Ronin' is a surprisingly dull fantasy adventure, one that leaves its talented international cast stranded within one dimensional roles."

Chain Reaction (1996) - 18%

A research team led by the brilliant Eddie Kasalivich (Keanu Reeves) at a Chicago university achieves a breakthrough: a stable kind of fusion that may lead to a waste-free energy source. However, because Dr. Paul Shannon has ties to a private business that wants to exploit the technology, Kasalivich and Dr. Lily Sinclair are falsely accused of murder and the fusion device is taken. They must recover the technology and exonerate themselves while on the run from the FBI.

Critics Consensus: "Ironic given the scientific breakthrough at the story's core, 'Chain Reaction' is a man-on-the-run thriller that mostly sticks to generic formula."

Even Cowgirls Get The Blues (1993) - 18%

Sissy Hankshaw is a gorgeous young woman with abnormally large thumbs who decides to become a hitchhiker. Sissy goes to the Rubber Rose, a ranch owned by the Countess, the company's flamboyant-dressing head, after obtaining work as a model for feminine products. Sissy meets a slew of oddball personalities while at the ranch, including a boisterous and rebellious cowgirl dubbed Bonanza Jellybean.

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) - 18%

Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data courier with a hidden vault of knowledge implanted into his head. However, if he does not retrieve the data within 48 hours, the data will kill him. Johnny goes out to find the passwords he needs to save himself, accompanied by physically augmented bodyguard Jane. Worse, he is being pursued by thug Shinj and businessman Takahashi, both of whom want the information Johnny holds.

Critics Consensus: "As narratively misguided as it is woefully miscast, 'Johnny Mnemonic' brings the '90s cyberpunk thriller to inane new whoas -- er, lows."

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008) - 20%

Klaatu (Keanu Reeves), an extraterrestrial visitor to Earth, becomes the herald of world change. As the world's governments and scientists race to figure out what's going on and how to stop it, Dr. Helen Benson and her stepson realize the terrible implications of Klaatu's declaration that he is a "friend to the Earth."

Critics Consensus: "Heavy on special effects, but without a coherent story at its base, 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' is subpar re-imagining of the 1951 science-fiction classic."

The Whole Truth (2016) - 34%

A defense attorney receives a challenging case in which he must acquit his adolescent client of murdering his father. To help with the case, the defense counsel enlists the assistance of a young lawyer.

Critics Consensus: "'The Whole Truth', unfortunately, is that courtroom drama fans have already seen better examples of everything this lazy entry in the genre has to offer."

The Lake House (2006) - 35%

Keanu Reeves stars in "The Lake House" with Sandra Bullock. It is a fantasy romance involving the formation of a relationship between an architect and the doctor who lived in his new lakeside mansion two years before. Only able to speak by dropping letters into the house's mailbox, the duo falls in love, but can they ever be together?

Critics Consensus: "The plot of 'The Lake House' is a little too convoluted, and the film fails to pull off the sweeping romance it aims for."

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) - 35%

Neo, humanity's last hope, is locked in limbo in a dystopia dominated by robots. Meanwhile, the vast bulk of the world's population is suspended in virtual reality. The few humans who are aware of the world's terrible truths feverishly try to fight off their mechanical opponents long enough for Neo to escape and save the day, but things go wrong when all-powerful computer program Agent Smith appears in the flesh.

Critics Consensus: "A disappointing conclusion to the Matrix trilogy as characters and ideas take a back seat to the special effects."

Street Kicks (2008) -36%

Keanu Reeves plays Tom Ludlow, a veteran LAPD officer, who is still mourning the loss of his wife and attempting to navigate a world that no longer makes sense. When evidence links him to the death of a fellow officer, Ludlow begins to question the loyalty of everyone around him.

Critics Consensus: "'Street Kicks' contains formulaic violence but no shred of intelligence."

Knock Knock (2015) - 37%

After spending the night with a married architect (Keanu Reeves), two young women (Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo) disclose a deadly plan.

Critics Consensus: "'Knock Knock' brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone."

Hardball (2001) - 41%

Conor, played by Keanu Reeves, is a ticket scalper, gambler, and now Little League coach for a ragtag team of youngsters in one of Chicago's toughest neighborhoods. He's no role model, but his buddy Jimmy won't help him pay off his gambling debts unless Conor coaches Jimmy's corporately funded squad. Surprising even himself, Conor becomes attracted to his players — and to their school teacher — and gets dragged into their difficult and sometimes tragic lives.

Critics Consensus: "Although 'Hardball' contains some touching moments, they are not enough to transcend the sports formula."

The Replacements (2000) - 41%

The season is winding down despite the playoffs approaching, the Washington Sentinels have just gone on strike. In a desperate attempt to find a solution, Sentinels owner Edward O'Neil devises a scheme to bring in famed coach Jimmy McGinty to assemble a team of replacement players in just one week. The strike is a tragedy for both fans and owners. But for Shane Falco and a motley group of misfits, it's the second chance they've been waiting for their entire lives.

Critics Consensus: "The cliched characters and obvious outcome make all the fun and excitement amount to nothing."

Henry's Crime (2010) - 42%

A man (Keanu Reeves) plots with his former cellmate to rob a bank for real after doing time for a robbery he did not commit.

Critics Consensus: "Supporting actors Vera Farmiga and James Caan give the movie a little heft, but 'Henry's Crime' is an otherwise predictable heist/comedy with slow pacing."

Youngblood (1986) - 44%

Dean Youngblood is a talented young ice hockey player looking to create a name for himself in the Canadian Junior Hockey circuit and impress National Hockey League scouts. However, he is bullied by goon Carl Racki, a filthy player who has harmed Dean's teammate and friend, Derek. Dean's father tries to toughen up the hockey prodigy for a rematch with Racki after he returns home deflated.

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) - 46%

When veteran Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves) returns home from World War II, he learns he barely knows who his young wife, Betty really is. With the couple's relationship strained and Paul troubled by wartime memories, he welcomes a distraction in the form of a gorgeous tourist. Circumstances drive Paul to pretend as Victoria's new husband for her close-knit Mexican-American family, resulting in tension and surprising outcomes.

Critics Consensus: "'A Walk in the Clouds' aims for sweeping period romance, but quickly unravels thanks to a miscast leading man and a story that relies on cheap melodrama."

The Bad Batch (2016) - 46%

Arlen is stranded in a Texas wasteland, cut off from society. Arlen is captured by a vicious tribe of cannibals commanded by the mysterious Miami Man while attempting to navigate the inhospitable country. She travels to The Dream, her life on the line. As she adjusts to life in the bad batch, Arlen realizes that being good or bad is primarily determined by who you're standing next to.

Critics Consensus: "'The Bad Batch' has its moments, but it's too thinly written and self-indulgent to justify its length or compensate for its slow narrative drift."

Constantine (2005) - 46%

Based on the DC/Vertigo "Hellblazer" books, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back as a suicide survivor — and he knows that when he dies, he's got a one-way ticket to Satan's world unless he can earn enough goodwill to climb God's stairs to paradise. While assisting a policewoman in her investigation of her identical twin's apparent suicide, Constantine becomes entangled in a supernatural plan combining demonic and angelic forces.

Critics Consensus: "Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: 'The Matrix.'"

Tune In Tomorrow… (1990) - 50%

Soap opera author Pedro Carmichael is hired to energize the scripts at a radio station in 1950s New Orleans. However, the station appears to be cultivating a slew of scandalous plotlines in its corridors, most notably the taboo affair between news reporter Martin Loader (Keanu Reeves) and his divorced aunt Julia. Pedro incorporates their seductive passion on-air while attempting to steer the couple's love story in real life, drawing influence from reality.

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

Permanent Record (1988) - 50%

David, a high school student, appears to be completely content, brilliant, witty and well-liked. However, the burden of his unrealistic expectations drives him to commit suicide. Chris (Keanu Reeves), David's best buddy and a shy loner, struggles to cope with the death and begins talking to David's girlfriend, Lauren. Chris resolves to pursue a number of David's projects, including the school musical production, despite feeling the increased pressure.

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

Destination Wedding (2018) - 51%

When Frank and Lindsay meet on their way to a destination wedding, they quickly realize they have a lot in common: they both despise the bride, groom, wedding, themselves, and each other. Frank and Lindsay discover that if you verbally spar with someone long enough, anything can happen.

Critics Consensus: "'Destination Wedding' reunites Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder for a sour comedy whose initially promising misanthropic twist overpowers the chemistry of its leads."

I Love You To Death (1990) - 56%

Joey and his wife, Rosalie, manage a pizza parlor with the help of Devo, a spaced-out teen who has feelings for Rosalie. Rosalie consults her mother after discovering Joey's numerous flings. Because divorce is out of the question according to the couple's Roman Catholicism, murder is the only option. Devo assists by hiring local goons Harlan and Marlon (Keanu Reeves), but luck is on the side of clueless Joey.

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) - 56%

Bill and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are once again dragged into a fanciful adventure when De Nomolos, a villain from the future, sends evil robot duplicates of the two lads to terminate and replace them. The robot doubles are successful in killing Bill and Ted, but the two are determined to escape the afterlife, challenging the Grim Reaper to a series of games in order to go back to the world of the living.

Critics Consensus: "'Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey' has the same stars — and cheerfully wacky sense of humor — as its predecessor, but they prove a far less effective combination the second time around."

The Gift (2000) - 57%

A woman with extraordinary foresight, a young gorgeous socialite who has inexplicably disappeared, and an assortment of colorful people all converge in the little town of Brixton, Georgia, where nothing is private. "The Gift," is a disturbing psychological thriller.

Critics Consensus: "With a reported budget of around 10 million, 'The Gift' is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory."

The Neon Demon (2016) - 58%

Jesse arrives in Los Angeles shortly after her sixteenth birthday to pursue a modeling career. The head of her agency informs the little girl that she has the potential to be a top star. Jesse quickly suffers the fury of nasty vixens who loathe her young attractiveness. She also has to deal with a shady motel manager and a menacing photographer. Jesse's demeanor transforms as she begins to take the fashion industry by storm, which could help her compete with her fierce competition.

Critics Consensus: "'The Neon Demon' is seductively stylish, but Nicolas Winding Refn's assured eye can't quite compensate for an underdeveloped plot and thinly written characters."

The Devil's Advocate (1997) - 63%

Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves), an aspiring Florida defense lawyer, obtains a high-powered employment opportunity at a New York law firm led by legal shark John Milton. As Kevin advances through the ranks of the corporation, his wife, Mary Ann, has multiple terrifying, mystical experiences that begin to alter her sense of reality. With the stakes rising with each case, Kevin rapidly realizes that his instructor is plotting far more evil than simply winning without hesitation.

Critics Consensus: "Though it is ultimately somewhat undone by its own lofty ambitions, 'The Devil's Advocate' is a mostly effective blend of supernatural thrills and character exploration."

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run (2020) - 67%

When SpongeBob SquarePants' beloved pet snail Gary suddenly disappears, a trail of evidence leads SpongeBob and his closest buddy Patrick to the formidable King Poseidon, who has Gary imprisoned in the Lost City of Atlantic City. SpongeBob and the Bikini Bottom gang embark on a courageous and funny trek to save Gary, where they find nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.

Critics Consensus: "Although its story may leave fans on the surface, 'The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run' is a wondrously wacky visit to Bikini Bottom that retains the charm of the original series."

Point Break (1991) - 69%

After a series of odd bank robberies in Southern California by robbers dressed as various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the alleged gang. But this is no average gang of robbers. They are surfers, led by the charismatic Bodhi, who are addicted to the rush of theft. But when Utah falls in love with Tyler, a female surfer connected to the gang, it confuses his feeling of duty.

Critics Consensus: "Absurd, over-the-top, and often wildly entertaining, 'Point Break' is here to show you that the human spirit is still alive."

A Scanner Darkly (2006) - 65%

In the near future when America loses the war on drugs, Robert Arctor, an Orange County, California narcotics officer, becomes an addict when he goes undercover. He is courting Donna, a dealer, in order to locate her supply. Simultaneously, he receives orders to spy on his housemates, one of whom is suspected of being Donna's most important customer.

Critics Consensus: "A faithful adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel, 'A Scanner Darkly' takes the viewer on a visual and mind-blowing journey into the author's conception of a drug-addled and politically unstable world."

Little Buddha (1993) - 65%

Lama Norbu, a Buddhist monk, believes that Jesse, a 10-year-old American child, is the reincarnation of his spiritual master, Lama Dorje. Dean, Jesse's father, and Lisa, his mother, are skeptical, but after his business partner commits himself, a changed Dean relents and enables his son to fly to Bhutan. However, the monk believes that two additional youngsters may be Lama Dorje's reincarnation.

Critics Consensus: '"Little Buddha's' storytelling may be too childlike to best service its audacious plot, but Bernardo Bertolucci's direction and Vittorio Storaro's cinematography conspire to deliver a visually strong epic."

To The Bone (2017) - 70%

Ellen is a rambunctious 20-year-old anorexic girl who has spent the most of her adolescence being shepherded through numerous treatment programs, only to find herself several pounds less each time.

Critics Consensus: "'To the Bone' offers an insightful, empathetic look at a widespread issue, led by exemplary work from Lily Collins in the central role."

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) - 70%

Pippa Lee's ostensibly ideal suburban life masks a turbulent history filled with agony and angst. She meets and marries Herb, a charming book publisher 30 years her older, after being neglected by her pill-popping mother and exploited by her Aunt's partner. Decades later, Pippa is dutifully escorting her husband to a retirement community, but her concerns soon appear.

Critics Consensus: "Reverential and offbeat, the road trip film 'Private Lives of Pippa Lee' takes emotional detours and is elevated by great performances, particularly that of Robin Wright-Penn."

Man of Tai Chi (2013) - 71%

A young martial artist's unrivaled Tai Chi talents land him a spot in a rich underworld battle club.

Critics Consensus: "It may not be groundbreaking, but 'Man of Tai' Chi represents an agreeably old-fashioned picture for martial arts fans — and a solid debut for first-time director Keanu Reeves."

Thumbsucker (2005) - 71%

Introverted adolescent Justin spends the majority of his existence in the unfamiliar country of suburbia yearning after his lovely classmate Rebecca and anxiously sucking his thumb when he's alone. Surprisingly, Justin becomes the vocal star of his school's debate club after receiving some New Age counsel from his spacey dentist, Perry (Keanu Reeves) — and a handy dose of prescription medications. His outgoing personality, on the other hand, creates a whole different set of issues.

Critics Consensus: "Though quirky coming-of-age themes are common in indie films, this one boasts a smart script and a great cast."

Something's Gotta Give (2003) - 72%

When older womanizer Harry Sanborn and his young lover, Marin, arrive at her family's Hamptons beach property, they discover that her mother, dramatist Erica Barry, has also planned to spend the weekend there. Erica feels disgusted by the connection and Harry's misogynistic behavior. But when Harry has a heart attack and a doctor (Keanu Reeves) orders bed rest at the Barry home, he finds himself falling for Erica, who may be out of his league for the first time.

Critics Consensus: "Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, 'Something's Gotta Give' is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves."

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) - 73%

Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity, and Morpheus continue to lead the rebellion against the Machine Army, unleashing an array of exceptional skills and weaponry against the systematic forces of repression and exploitation. In their mission to preserve the human race from annihilation, they get a better understanding of The Matrix's design and Neo's vital position in humanity's fate.

Critics Consensus: "Though its heady themes are a departure from its predecessor, 'The Matrix Reloaded' is a worthy sequel packed with popcorn-friendly thrills."

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) - 76%

Count Dracula, a 15th-century lord, is sentenced to live forever on the blood of the living. Jonathan Harker, a young lawyer, is taken to Dracula's castle to finalize a land sale, but when the Count discovers a photo of Harker's fiancée, Mina, who looks exactly like his dead wife, he imprisons him and sets off towards London to find her.

Critics Consensus: "Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations — and features some terrific performances to boot."

My Own Private Idaho (1991) - 79%

Mike Waters is a gay hustler with narcolepsy in this informal rendition of Shakespeare's "Henry IV." Scott Favor (Keanu Reeves) is a mayor's rebellious son. In search of Mike's estranged mother, the two journey from Portland, Oregon via Idaho and finally to the coast of Italy. They perform tricks for money and drugs along the way, finally capturing the attention of a wealthy benefactor and sexual deviant.

Critics Consensus: "A tantalizing glimpse of a talented director and his stars all at the top of their respective games, Gus Van Sant's loose reworking of Henry IV is smart, sad and audacious."

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) - 81%

Bill and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are high school friends who form a band. They are ready to fail their history class, which would send Ted to military school. Rufus, a traveler from a future in which their band is the foundation of a flawless civilization, assists them. Bill and Ted use Rufus' time machine to go to different points in history, returning with crucial figures to help them finish their final history presentation.

Critics Consensus: "Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are just charming, goofy, and silly enough to make this fluffy time-travel Adventure work."

Bill and Ted Face The Music (2020) - 82%

The king of the future informs best friends Bill and Ted that they must write a new song in order to rescue life as we know it. Instead of composing it, they decide to go back in time and grab it from their younger selves. Meanwhile, their little daughters invent their own musical strategy to assist their fathers in restoring cosmic harmony.

Critics Consensus: "As wholesomely goofy as its heroes, 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' is a rare long-belated sequel that largely recaptures the franchise's original charm."

John Wick (2014) - 86%

After marrying the love of his life, legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his murderous career. John is devastated by her untimely demise. When cruel mobster Iosef Tarasov and his thugs steal John's treasured car and kill the dog that was the last present from his wife, he unleashes the ruthless killing machine within himself and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father, a former colleague of John's, places a large bounty on John's head.

Critics Consensus: "Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, 'John Wick' serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves — and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise."

River's Edge (1987) - 88%

Teenage burnout Samson kills his sweetheart and dumped her naked body on the edge of a river near their little California town. He doesn't just refuse to flee; he brings his pals to look at her lifeless body. Speed freak Layne tries to coerce the teens into quiet in order to protect their friend, but conscience is gnawing at the others, especially Matt (Keanu Reeves) and Clarissa, who want to go to the police.

Critics Consensus: "A harrowing tale of aimless youth, River's Edge generates considerable tension and urgency thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast that includes Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Skye."

The Matrix (1999) - 88%

Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes Morpheus, an enigmatic person regarded as the most dangerous man alive, can provide an answer to his query, "What is the Matrix?" Trinity, a lovely stranger, contacts Neo and guides him into the underworld, where he meets Morpheus. They are fighting for their life against a horde of savagely intelligent covert agents. It is a reality that could cost Neo more than just his life.

Critics Consensus: "Thanks to the Wachowskis' imaginative vision, 'The Matrix' is a smartly crafted combination of spectacular action and groundbreaking special effects."

John Wick Chapter 2 (2017) - 89%

John Wick's hopes to live a calm civilian life are thwarted when Italian criminal Santino D'Antonio shows up on his doorstep with a gold marker, demanding him to repay past favors. Wick unwillingly accepts the task to come to Rome to take out D'Antonio's sister, the vicious capo atop the Italian Camorra crime group, as ordered by Winston, the kingpin of the secret assassin society The Continental.

Critics Consensus: "'John Wick: Chapter 2' does what a sequel should -- which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun."

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019)

Following the assassination of a member of the High Table, the clandestine international assassin's guild, famed hitman John Wick is stripped of the organization's protective services. With a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through New York's streets while becoming the target of the world's most brutal murderers.

Critics Consensus: "'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand."

Much Ado About Nothing (1993) - 90%

In this Shakespearean farce, Hero and her groom-to-be, Claudio, concoct a matchmaking scheme with Claudio's commanding commander, Don Pedro, the week before their wedding. Their targets are the astute Benedick and Beatrice, a difficult assignment given their mutual dislike for love and each other. Meanwhile, the wedding is being ruined by meddling Don John (Keanu Reeves).

Critics Consensus: "Kenneth Branagh's love for the material is contagious in this exuberant adaptation."

Always Be My Maybe (2019) - 90%

Childhood sweethearts split up and don't talk for 15 years, eventually reconciling as adults when Sasha stumbles into Marcus in San Francisco. Even while the old flames remain, the pair lives in different worlds.

"Critics Consensus: Carried by the infectious charms of Ali Wong and Randall Park, 'Always Be My Maybe' takes familiar rom-com beats and cleverly layers in smart social commentary to find its own sweet groove."

Parenthood (1989) - 91%

Gil Buckman, a perfectionist, suffers with his children's shortcomings, believing they reflect poorly on his parenting – and Gil's siblings just add to his stress. When his sister's teenage daughter falls pregnant, she experiences difficulties. Another has a disagreement with her husband when she requests additional children. Gil's immature brother also shows up, with a small boy he can't handle.

Critics Consensus: "Bolstered by a delightful cast, 'Parenthood' is a funny and thoughtfully crafted look at the best and worst moments of family life that resonates broadly."

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) - 93%

Trouble arises when Marquise de Merteuil plots to damage the reputation of her former lover, Comte de Bastide, with the assistance of an unscrupulous Vicomte de Valmont.

Critics Consensus: "Stylish, seductive, and clever, Stephen Frears' adaptation is a wickedly entertaining exploration of sexual politics."

Speed (1994) - 94%

Los Angeles cop Jack (Keanu Reeves) irritates retired bomb squad member Howard Payne by foiling his hostage-taking plan. In retaliation, Payne equips a bus with a bomb that will detonate if it falls below 50 miles per hour. Jack and his sidekick Harry strive to save the people on the bus before the bomb goes off with the help of spunky passenger Annie (Sandra Bullock), while also attempting to figure out how Payne is monitoring them.

Critics Consensus: "A terrific popcorn thriller, 'Speed' is taut, tense, and energetic, with outstanding performances from Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, and Sandra Bullock."

Toy Story 4 (2019) - 97%

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang set out on a road trip with Bonnie and Forky, a new toy. The exciting voyage leads to an unexpected reunion when Woody's minor detour takes him to his long-lost pal Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo reminisce about the past, they quickly learn that they are poles apart in terms of what they desire from life as a toy.