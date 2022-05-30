Sharna Burgess Responds to Rumors She and Brian Austin Green Don't Live Together

Getty

The talk started after the DWTS pro revealed she was looking for a new home.

They're expecting a baby together, but are Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess actually living together?

That's the question the "Dancing with the Stars" pro addressed over the weekend, after Burgess sparked some speculation the two were living apart when she revealed she was on the hunt for a new home.

Calling the rumors "insane," Burgess took on the talk head on in a series of videos to her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"I've been looking at properties again today. Brian's been coming with me, which is amazing but I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together and why I'm buying a new house," she began. "So insane."

"I sold my house because I made amazing money on it, because the market is so incredible and I'm buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I'm buying somewhere for her to live and also invest," she continued.

"First of all is it not obvious that Brian and I live together?" she then asked, before asking what's "so scary about buying a house you that don't live in?" She said she didn't get the speculation, "was very confused" by it all, but also thought it was "very entertaining."

As she continued to post, Burgess, 36, revealed she is 5 weeks out from giving birth to the couple's first child together.

The baby boy will be Green's fifth child, who shares adult son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil and children Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox.

"I'm convinced this kid's trying to arrive early. I swear to god he's trying to kick his way out," Burgess said in her videos, adding that the child's nursery was already set up and ready to go.

The dancer also shared some new photos and videos from her professional pregnancy shoot with Green to Instagram this weekend -- check those out below!

