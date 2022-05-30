Johnny Depp Rocks Out with Jeff Beck During Surprise Appearance at UK Concert on Sunday

Getty

According to social media reports and video shares, the actor picked up the guitar to perform his 2020 collaboration with Beck, "Isolation."

Now that the defamation trial is in the hands of the jury, and while awaiting their verdict, Johnny Depp reportedly returned to his roots with a live musical performance in Sheffield on Saturday night.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" alum reportedly joined the veteran rocker in the UK with guitar in tow for a performance of their collaborative 2020 remake of John Lennon's "Isolation."

According to reports and video shared to social media, Depp stuck around for a couple more covers, as well, including Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Jimi Hendrix' "Little Wing," as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was rocking out just two days after the end of his six-week trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which became a media and social media sensation as it was livestreamed in its entirety.

Both Depp and Heard took the stand at different points during the trial while sharing a slew of intimate details about their tumultuous relationship and multiple allegations against one another of domestic violence and abuse.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op/ed she'd written in The Washington Post in 2018. She never mentioned him by name, but he alleges the allegations of abuse nevertheless damaged his career and hurt his reputation. Heard subsequently counter-sued Depp for twice that.

The live music return is actually a return to his entertainment roots for Depp, who had music aspirations before he broke big as an actor. He has continue to scratch that musician itch as part of the band Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.