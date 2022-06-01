Kim Kardashian Admits She Was 'DTF,' Reached Out to Pete Davidson Because of 'BDE' Rumors

Getty

Kim finally reveals the whole story of how she ended up with the "Saturday Night Live" alum after the pair shared an on-screen kiss during her hosting stint.

At first, Kim was keeping her relationship with Pete Davidson on the downlow even while she was filming the first season of Hulu's new "The Kardashians" series. That all changed with this latest episode.

At first, her concern was that if things didn't last between the two, she didn't want to be perceived as an "idiot. Or a whore." Even in public, the two played it very coy for the first several months, with fans speculating whether this was a friendship or something more.

Kim played it off at the time like the two were just having fun, and it turns out that may be even more true than we realized.

Fans already knew that the whole thing started when Kim hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. In what could go down as a key moment in their relationship should it go the distance, the two shared an on-screen kiss during an "Aladdin"-themed sketch.

Kim admitted that even in that moment, she felt something, saying she felt "a vibe" when they kissed.

"I was like, ‘Oh s***, maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party," she shared. "Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day."

Apparently, the old adage that there's value in playing hard to get, so to speak, has some truth to it. In fact, it was Kim who went out of her way to connect with Pete, admitting she reached out to a producer at the show for his number.

That vibe she was feeling wasn't necessarily telling the recent divorcee that she was ready to jump into a new relationship, though. "I was just thinking, like, I heard about this BDE and I need to get out there," she laughed. "I need to jumpstart."

Then, putting it in plain English, Kim said, "I was basically just DTF."

DTF is "down to f---" and BDE was attributed to Pete Davidson by ex Ariana Grande who described his "big d--- energy" by basically saying that in his case, it was literal. Pete awkwardly downplayed that assertion in subsequent interviews, joking that Ariana's perspective may be off because she's such a petite person.

As she got to know Pete, though, Kim found herself drawn to him for more than his "energy." She called him "the best human being I've ever met," going on about his heart and his sense of humor.

"People always say he’s so funny and it all has to do with how funny he is. But that’s, like, fourth on my list of why I like him," Kim shared. "He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe him is genuine."

Hilariously, while Pete played hard to get by skipping out on Kim's after-party, he'd actually already been trying to shoot his shot with the reality star after her marriage with Kanye West was ending.

Kim revealed that Megan Fox told her Pete was looking for Kim's number even before her "SNL" appearance, with Megan telling him, "Dude, you have a better shot of me and Machine Gun Kelly getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number.'"

Little did she know that it wouldn't be too long before it was Kim looking for Pete's number -- and finding a much more sympathetic accomplice in that "SNL" producer than Pete did in Megan.

As for that BDE energy, Kim hinted at that while talking about her evolving sex life now that she's in her 40s. "When I turned 40, everyone said, 'It's the best sex of your life,'" she laughed. "And so far--"

She finished the thought with a wink, and as she and Pete are still going strong, so we think we can fill in the blank there.

Pete even made his first almost appearance on the show, chatting with Kim on the phone as she was heading out to shoot her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover.