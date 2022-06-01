Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscar Slap During Red Table Talk on Alopecia

Jordan Fisher for Red Table Talk

"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Jada Pinkett Smith is still hoping for healing when it comes to the fallout between husband Will Smith and Chris Rock after the Oscars slap seen 'round the world.

On Wednesday, Jada dropped a new episode of "Red Table Talk" on alopecia and began it with a solo statement into the camera.

"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," she began. "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia really is."

She then addressed what happened at the Academy Awards, where her husband Will rushed on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a "G.I. Jane" joke at Jada's expense.

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she continued. "The state of our world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever."

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years," she concluded, "and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together."

Talking to her daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada opened up a bit more about her own journey with alopecia.

"I think the part that makes it most difficult for me is that it comes and goes. So you're going through a spout of something and you gotta shave your head because it's falling out," she said, before explaining why it's such a "stressful" condition.

"Your patch grows and then another patch comes out and then that gives me a lot of anxiety, 'What's my hair gonna look like today?'" she said, before welcoming her guests.

Among her guests was the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred -- who committed suicide after bullying for her alopecia -- and former NBA player Charlie Villanueva, who was diagnosed with alopecia when he was 10.