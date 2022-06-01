Liam Payne Dislikes Former Bandmate Zayn Malik For 'Many Reasons'

Getty

Liam Payne had some choice words to say about his former bandmate Zayn Malik during a bombshell interview about One Direction.

During an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul, the "Strip That Down" singer aired out the dirty laundry. The 28-year-old reflected on the highs and lows of being in one of the world's most successful boy bands, One Direction, which also featured Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan as well as Payne and Malik.

The band got its start on the X Factor UK in 2010 and went on an indefinite hiatus since 2015 shortly after Zayn left the group.

When host Logan Paul brought up a brief Twitter feud between Zayn, Gigi Hadid and his brother Jake Paul, Payne shaded the "Pillowtalk" artist.

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well," he said; Zayn allegedly got into an altercation with Yolanda Hadid last year.

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," Liam continued. "If I had had to go through what he went through—with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

"Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that," Payne said. "What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

According to the "What Makes You Beautiful" singer, Zayn hasn't been the only member of One Direction he's had bad blood with. Liam also spoke about Louis and his wild and rebellious spirit that often lead the two to butt heads.

He spoke about the 30-year-old songwriter, "I wasn't used to rowdy guys and whatever else. … Louis was wild and [he was] wanting to be wild, that's his spirit, and also he's my best mate now, but in the band we hated each other. Like, to come to blows -- hated each other."

Liam then recalled an altercation with a band member, but did not name who, as he described how tense things could get behind the scenes.