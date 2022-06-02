Gwyneth Paltrow And Kourtney Kardashian Bond Over Second Marriages

Getty

Kourtney said her relationship with Scott "basically" felt like a marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow lent a few words of wisdom to Kourtney Kardashian following her engagement to Travis Barker.

The 49-year-old Goop founder made an appearance on the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" -- filmed long before the big Kravis wedding -- where she opened up about her second marriage to Brad Falchuk and how saying "I do" a second time reshaped her perspective of conventional relationships.

"My husband and I did not live together until we had been married for a year," the "Iron Man" star confessed. "It was mostly for our kids because it is hard in a way with the step-parenting thing and the blending families."

Paltrow shares her 18-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin who she divorced in 2014 after tying the knot in 2003.

The wellness mogul told Kardashian that starting over can be a "great opportunity," saying, "that second marriage is so beautiful."

Although Kourtney has previously never been married, she admitted that her longtime co-parenting relationship with her ex Scott Disick had "basically" felt like a marriage. She and Disick dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and share children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourt added that she found Paltrow "really inspiring."

Kardashian opened up about her plans to start anew with Barker, saying, "I am on a journey. I want to have a baby so I have done all the fertility stuff and it makes me mentally not well, and when I did [a cleanse] to clean this out of my body, it felt like this is what I am supposed to be doing."

Back in October 2021, the Blink 182 drummer got down on one knee and proposed to the Poosh founder in Montecito, Santa Barbara. The couple later went on to have three different wedding ceremonies.

The newlyweds first exchanged their vows via Elvis impersonator in an unofficial ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards. Barker and Kardashian later made things legal when they tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse.