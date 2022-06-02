O'Shea Jackson Jr. Trolls Racist Star Wars Fans: They're Going to 'Loooooove' My Obi-Wan Character

Getty

The actor went to war on his Twitter page in defense of his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" co-star Moses Ingram after she received racist DMs.

There's no fandom quite like a toxic fandom, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. is stoking the flames of racism that had already started simmering since the premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+.

As witnessed with John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran before her, Moses Ingram quickly became the subject of racist attacks from so-called fans of the "Star Wars" universe. She shared some that had been sent to her DMs publicly.

The official "Star Wars" social media platform, as well as co-stars Ewan McGregor and Kumail Nanjiani came to her defense. Now, another co-star that fans haven't even met yet is chiming in.

In each episode, there have been some surprising guest stars making appearances. The two-part premiere featured Nanjiani and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, while the second episode featured Zach Braff as a mole-faced alien.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. has yet to make his appearance on-screen, but he's already anticipating and ready for any potential backlash to his role. In fact, he seems hopeful that his character will trigger all the show's toxic fans.

Probably kills them that James Earl Jones is Darth Vader 😂😂😂. They are gonna loooooove finding out what my character does https://t.co/xPWvBnR2J4 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 31, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

Sharing an article about the comments and even death threats Ingram has gotten since debuting as Inquisitor Reva on the new series, Jackson tweeted that it "probably kills them that James Earl Jones is Darth Vader." Jones and Hayden Christensen reprised their roles as the Sith Lord for the show's third episode.

Jackson went on to add, "They are gonna loooooove finding out what my character does."

There has been absolutely no hints of any kind about Jackson's character or role in the series, or even when he will appear. It'll be interesting to see if those same fans are willing to lob racist vitriol his way, as well, once he does make his debut.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jackson found himself under minor attack on his own page, to which he happily went to war with any haters pushing back against his support of Ingram.

So the racist person is the one getting jumped? Please don’t tell me that’s what you meant.



Because that would mean you defend racists because you think they’re being bullied?



That’s not what you meant right? https://t.co/JWta2sSIsG — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 31, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

Once again. No one. Is telling people how to think about someone’s performance. Literally talking about the racist people. And yet here y’all are, justifying — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 31, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

And imagine reading this type of shit when you are feeling proud of yourself. Having to tell yourself that they don’t matter. Just like they told you.



But she wins in the end. Because Reva is in Star Wars lore FOREVER. #WELOVEYOUMOSESINGRAM https://t.co/m4hdRpAIs4 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 31, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

Look at you…still belittling.



Those are only the ones she posted.



An epidemic? Because people wanna defend this black woman from racist people? God damn smh https://t.co/wxMsIv4M5M — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 31, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

I mean I quote tweeted and article talking about racist attackers. Said they prolly hate that James Earl Jones is Vader. And people have the nerve to think I’m speaking to everyone in the fanbase. Nonsense. This why it’s so hard for people to speak up for each other nowadays https://t.co/qj9Py24ohT — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 1, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

Well ya see. I was specially talking about those people. And then hundreds of others jumped into my post and started fighting amongst themselves. Also if you think the n word is the only way racism is expressed to black people, then there’s a strong disconnect my friend https://t.co/F9bKoNd5dk — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 1, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

As a black man. How could I not step up for sis after that bs. They mad at me for it. https://t.co/HlKFc3sNnd — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 1, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

That’s it. I’m done. Y’all know what I was talking about and choose to ignore it. I’ve been saying it all day. Criticize someone’s work all you want. But racist comments Ima speak on. Sorry. If you can’t see that’s what I been saying allllll day. You’ll never see. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 1, 2022 @OsheaJacksonJr

"It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening," McGregor said in response to the hate Ingram had been receiving. "If you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no ‘Star Wars’ fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world."

the official Star Wars account also came out in defense of Ingram, writing, "If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist ... There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."

Ingram revealed on Monday that she's received "hundreds" of racist and hateful messages since the premiere -- and proceeded to show some of them in her Instagram Story.

"[Your] days are numbered," read one. "You suck loser. You're a diversity hire and you won't be loved or remembered for this acting role," read another, while a third said, "You have now been converted into the Saint George of Floydium of Star Wars, are you happy?"

"Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds," Ingram said in a video shared after the DMs. "I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world for me because there's nothing anybody can do about this. There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate."

Saying she questioned why she was even sharing her experience, Ingram added that what "bothers" her is feeling like she has to "just gotta shut up and take it" or "grin and bear it." She also said this wasn't an expectation put on her by anyone, adding, "I'm not built like that."