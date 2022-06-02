Vivica A. Fox Says 'Self-Righteous' Jada Pinkett Smith Showed 'No Accountability' for Oscars Slap

Getty

Jada finally spoke directly about the infamous slap heard 'round the world on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," where she discussed alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith finally addressed the elephant in the room shaped like her husband's hand as it smacked into Chris Rock's face at the Oscars, but Vivica A. Fox doesn't think she said enough.

Guest-hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" on Thursday, Vivica was visibly emotional while talking about Jada's handling of the touchy subject on the latest episode of her Facebook series, "Red Table Talk."

The bulk of the episode was about alopecia, the condition Jada suffers from which has led her to shave her head. It was Rock's "G.I. Jane" joke about her hair that triggered Will Smith to slap him. Rock has since said he had no idea she had alopecia.

"About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," Jada said on her show this week, broaching the topic directly for the first time.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years -- and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

That is the entirety of her comments on the subject, though there may be more forthcoming in future installments. But for Vivica, this was just enough to leave her frustrated and disappointed.

It was doubly frustrating for her because she's worked with both Smiths in the past ("Set It Off" and "Independence Day") and respects them both as peers.

"This is going to be difficult for me," she told the audience, sharing her connection with the couple. "When I saw this video last night, it made me cry; I'll be very honest with you guys."

She said it was devastating watching Will's career take "a crumble that night" even as everyone was rooting for him to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in "King Richard," which he ultimately did.

"Will Smith that night, as far as I was concerned, was going to be crowned this generation's Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor," she said. Instead, his win was overshadowed by the slap and his awkward statements in the aftermath.

Smith has been banned from any Academy event for the next ten years; a punishment to which he agreed. He also resigned from the Academy.

Vivica pointed out that the Oscars ceremony was being executive produced by a Black man, as well, Will Packer. "This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and Black people," she said. "That now will forever be scarred."

"Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted," Vivica added. "We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad."

But it's not just Will that Vivica thinks needs to carry some of the accountability for the slap. "Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner," she mused.

"I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part and that's my feelings," she added.