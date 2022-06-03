Kim Kardashian Says Met Gala Weight Cut NO DIFFERENT Than Christian Bale's Acting Transformations

Getty / Everett

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

Kim Kardashian got plenty of blowback for admitting she shed 16 pounds in three weeks in order to squeeze into Marilyn Monroe's JFK birthday gown at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Christian Bale was hailed for his brilliant and tortured performance in 2004's "The Machinist", which saw him dwindle his 6ft frame down to just 120 pounds after losing upward of 60 pounds.

And according to Kim the two extremes are exactly the same.

In an interview with The New York Times, the reality star said of the choice to cut weight: "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

"I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" she said defending the decision, and added she "didn’t do anything unhealthy."

"I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered," Kim admitted, "It was just important to me to reach that goal."