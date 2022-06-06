Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mom With a New Home… Again!

Instagram / Getty

"Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought his mother to tears after surprising her with a brand new home, once again.

The WWE superstar turned blockbuster actor took to Instagram to share the sweet moment of his 73-year-old mother taking a look inside her new home decorated with sentimental artifacts.

"Love you mom and surprise!" he began his caption. "When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I'll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Jumanji” star continued, "I've been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she's told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.' Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home."

In a separate post he wrote about a “very cool moment” for his mother and himself, where he "brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa."

"She misses her mom and dad," he continued. "I miss them too."

He also took her around the "smackdown room" which housed all of her coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in December 2021, Johnson showed his appreciation for his mother and bought her a Cadillac for Christmas.

The "Moana" actor revealed his pricey Christmas present for his mama in an Instagram post on Saturday night, showing Ata opening her eyes in front of a brand new white Cadillac with a red bow on top. She immediately burst into tears, hugging her son, while his younger daughters Tiana and Jasmine, as well as wife Lauren Hashian, watched on.

Additional photos he shared show Ata checking out her new wheels from inside, clearly overcome with emotion.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today," Johnson captioned the post. "She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy."

"Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken," he added, referring to a photo of the family pooch trying to bring a toy into the vehicle.

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who's had one helluva life. I don't take any of it for granted. Neither does she," he concluded. "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more."

That wasn't the first time Johnson has surprised his mother with an extravagant gift.

In 2018, he showed a video of her opening up a "Golden Ticket," which allowed her to "choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants."