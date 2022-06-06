Top Gun: Maverick Tops Box Office In Its Second Weekend

IMBD

After giving Cruise the biggest box office debut of his career, the film keeps on soaring.

Tom Cruise isn't the only one feeling a need for speed, as "Top Gun: Maverick" crossed the $500 million mark at the box office on its second weekend.

According to Paramount, the "Top Gun" sequel reeled in an estimated $86 million domestically this weekend -- bringing its worldwide total to $548.6 million, so far.

The film only saw a drop of 32% from its record-setting premiere, marking the lowest percent change for any blockbuster opening to $100 million. Comscore reported that other major films like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "The Batman" dropped 67% and 50% in their second box office weekends, respectively.

"Top Gun: Maverick" had no relative competition at the box office stateside, which will change as Universal's "Jurassic World: Dominion" will hit theaters this weekend.

The film broke records for the biggest Memorial Day weekend debut ever with a $160.5 million opening, becoming Cruise's biggest debut at the box office over his 40-year career in the process.

His previous blockbuster "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" collected $791 million worldwide in 2018, and is the actor's current highest-grossing film of all time. Other box office sweepers include 2011's "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" ($695 million globally), 2015's "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" ($683 million globally) and "War of the Worlds" ($603 million globally).

"Maverick" was originally set to hit theaters in 2020, but Cruise was insistent Paramount push its release until after the pandemic instead of pivoting to streaming services.

The movie is also getting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, receiving a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a grade of "A+" on CinemaScore.