Andy Cohen Defends Bravo's Choice to Pass on the Queer Eye Reboot

Andy Cohen is fully backing Bravo's decision to not do the "Queer Eye" reboot.

While speaking on "Jeff Lewis Live" on SiriusXM, the "Real Housewives" mogul opened up about the Bravo network ultimately turning down the revival series of the original "Queer Eye" reality show. Cohen was apparently in full support of the decision.

"I don't think it would have been a huge show on Bravo," he confessed. "I don't … I don't think people are watching linear television in the way they are watching Netflix."

"And I think it premiered on Netflix and people loved it, it was going to be super expensive; Queer Eye was a super expensive show to make. And I think Bravo probably made the right move not doing that show," he continued.

Cohen added, "I don't think it would have been a hit."

The original "Queer Eye" series was titled "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" and premiered on Bravo back in 2003. The show featured Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" became a fast hit and went on to win an Emmy for Oustanding Reality Program in 2004.

The final episode aired in October 2007 after Bravo decided to end production in June of the previous year.

Netflix then picked up the show over a decade later and the first episode of the revival series was released in February 2018 with the cast members that we all know and love: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

The Netflix hit has since went on to win multiple Emmy Awards and has premiered its sixth season in December 2021.