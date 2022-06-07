Brad Pitt Says Angelina Jolie Sought to 'Harm' Him with 'Secret' Sale of Her Stake in Winery to Russian Oligarch

Getty

The actor is suing his ex-wife after she sold her portion of Château Miraval to Yuri Shefler, who he claims has "launched a hostile takeover," destabilizing the business.

Brad Pitt is taking his ex to civil court. On Friday, the actor filed suit against Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their joint vineyard, Château Miraval Winery, in France. Pitt alleges that she sold it intentionally to "inflict harm" on him and damage the business.

"The vineyard became Pitt’s passion -- and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine," Pitt's legal filing claims, per ET. "Jolie, meanwhile, contributed nothing to Miraval’s success."

The suit claims that as Pitt was growing it into a venture worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Jolie hasn't been there since they filed for divorce in 2016.

According to Pitt, Jolie violated an agreement between the couple to never sell their respective stakes to a "stranger" with a bad reputation, as reported by TheWrap. TooFab has reached out to Jolie's rep for comment.

The suit claims that Jolie intentionally forced her ex-husband to partner with "a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions," alleging that Shefler "also maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle."

He alleges that Jolie "knew and intended that [Russian oligarch Yuri] Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

Pitt says that she completed the sale "in secret" because she was "knowingly" violating his contractual right. That right purportedly came from their divorce, finalized in 2019, with Pitt saying they had an agreement that neither could sell their interest in the vineyard without the other's consent.